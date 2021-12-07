Asian stocks rebound after one-year low, China benefits from monetary easing





SINGAPORE, Dec. 7 (Reuters) – Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday amid fading concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant as Chinese markets were supported by the easing of monetary policy from the central bank. The largest MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rose 1.3% and was on track for its biggest jump in two months, after falling to its lowest on Monday level in one year. Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.5% and FTSE futures were up 0.08% early in trading, indicating a firm open market after European stocks ended higher on Monday. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register China’s CSI300 Index (.CSI300) gained 0.6% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index (.HSI) rose 1.7% as the central bank freed up $ 188 billion in liquidity from a relaxation of its policy. Read more “With this reduction, policymakers are showing a more aggressive approach to preventing a total collapse of the real estate market,” said David Chao, global market strategist for Asia-Pacific, ex-Japan, at Invesco in a note. . The People’s Bank of China on Monday said it would reduce the amount of liquidity banks must hold in reserve, its second such move this year, freeing up funds with long-term liquidity to support slowing economic growth. China is in a mid-cycle slowdown and reducing the RRR is just what the economy needs to get back on track, Chao said. “It is possible that further RRR cuts will be planned over the next year to stabilize growth,” he added. Elsewhere, Australia’s S & P / ASX200 (.AXJO) rose 0.95%, while Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) rose 2.1% as risk sentiment pushed markets to the rise. MSCI’s main benchmark in Asia ex-Japan has lost around 5% so far this year, with Hong Kong markets among the big losers, while Indian (.BSESN) and Taiwanese (.TWII) stocks have fallen. outperformed. Shares of struggling developer Evergrande (3333.HK) edged up 1.7% after hitting a record low on Monday as markets waited to see if the real estate giant paid $ 82.5 million with a 30-day grace period ending. Elsewhere, markets were supported by gains on Wall Street, where economically sensitive stocks outperformed. “While epidemiologists have rightly cautioned against premature conclusions on Omicron, markets arguably assumed that last week’s sharp sell-off should have been more subdued,” said Vishnu Varathan, chief economy officer. and strategy at Mizuho Bank, in a note. “After all, the first evaluations of Omicron’s cases were declared mild, causing half-full relief.” Omicron has spread to about a third of U.S. states, but the Delta version accounts for the majority of COVID-19 infections in the United States, health officials said on Sunday. Read more Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease official, told CNN it doesn’t appear Omicron has a “great degree of seriousness.” Wall Street shares closed higher on Monday. The risky mood also helped the dollar rise against safe haven currencies such as the Japanese yen, which lost 0.6% overnight, while the risk-prone Australian dollar found buyers as well. The dollar was also supported by the expectation that the Federal Reserve will accelerate the reduction in its bond buying program at its meeting next week in response to the tightening labor market. Oil prices rose, consolidating a nearly 5% rebound the previous day as concerns over the impact of the Omicron variant on global fuel demand eased. Brent crude futures contracts strengthened 0.9% to $ 73.7 a barrel, after settling up 4.6% on Monday. Gold prices remained stable at $ 1,778.5 per ounce, in line with expectations. US consumer price data due later this week will show inflation accelerating. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Sam Holmes and Lincoln Feast. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/global-markets-wrapup-1-2021-12-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos