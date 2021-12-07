Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher as virus fears subside | Nation and world affairs





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday as anxiety over the latest variant of the coronavirus eased. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong have advanced. Oil prices rose for a second day. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 gained 1.2% after the White House’s chief medical adviser said the omicron variant may be less dangerous. This could help ease travel and business restrictions. Reports from South Africa, where omicron was first spotted, that hospitals were not overwhelmed is fueling some optimism among traders who sold earlier, said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.3% to 28,282.01 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1.4% to 23,678.51. The Shanghai Composite Index added less than 0.1% to 3,589.95. Seoul’s Kospi advanced less than 0.1% to 2,974.00 and Sydney’s S & P-ASX 200 gained 0.4% to 7,273.10. New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets advanced. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 4,591.67. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.9% to 35,227.03. The Nasdaq added less than 0.1% to 15,225.15. Over 85% of the S&P 500 stocks rose, led by tech and banks. Airlines, cruise lines and other travel agencies that stand to gain from avoiding more coronavirus checks have come forward after Dr Anthony Fauci said early indications suggested omicron may be less dangerous than the previous delta variant. Norwegian Cruise Line jumped 9.5% for the S&P 500’s biggest gain. American Airlines climbed 7.9%, while United Airlines gained 8.3%. It will take a few more weeks to find out if omicron is more contagious, causes more serious illness, or eludes immunity. Investors are also taking into account the mixed US employment data and the Federal Reserve’s plan to accelerate the withdrawal of its stimulus measures to calm inflationary pressures. The US government is due to report November consumer inflation on Friday. In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 59 cents to $ 70.08 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract jumped $ 3.23 on Monday to $ 69.49. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, added 38 cents to $ 73.46 a barrel in London. It jumped $ 3.20 the previous session to $ 73.08 a barrel. The dollar rose to 113.54 yen from 113.49 yen on Monday. The euro rose to $ 1.1292 from $ 1.1278. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm the listing. Fault! There was an error processing your request.

