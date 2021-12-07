Doug Parker, architect of the merger trend that spawned four major US airlines, retires





Parker, 60, will be replaced by Robert Isom, who has served as company president for the past five years. Parker will remain president of American after stepping down as CEO.

Parker is the longest-serving CEO of an American airline as well as one of the most important executives in the airline industry for the past 50 years. He was the architect of a series of mergers that reshaped the industry. These measures have made airlines more profitable, but resulted in less choice and often higher fares for passengers.

United UAL Delta OF South West LCV Over the past 20 years, the 10 major US airlines have been consolidated up to four – Americans,and. Between them, they carried about 80% of the US industry’s air traffic before the pandemic, and slightly less since then due to restrictions on international air travel. American alone manages 23% of the miles flown by passengers on American airlines.

Parker made his debut as CEO of America West Airlines, then the nation’s eighth largest airline, on September 10, 2001, the day before the terrorist attack that left all US airlines grounded. He led his company through this crisis, the most difficult time in the industry until the pandemic arrived in 2020.

Under Parker, America West would then buy two larger airlines American Air and American when both carriers were in bankruptcy . In each case, the combined airline retained the name of the larger company. Other airlines have also responded with mergers. While Parker has said he believes the US airline industry is essentially done with the merger trend he has helped lead over the past 20 years, American recently announced an alliance with JetBlue, which the department American Justice sued to block on the grounds that it reduces competition. In addition to questions about lessening competition, American has struggled with service issues this year as it tries to meet pent-up travel demand from leisure passengers. His service melted in October and earlier in the year, blaming the disruption on a lack of adequate staff. Thousands of flight cancellations have stranded hundreds of thousands of passengers. Financial assistance that US airlines and others received from the federal government meant it could not lay off staff during the pandemic, US airlines and others offered early retirement and separation packages volunteered to reduce staff and keep labor costs down when travel essentially stopped in 2020. She and other airlines have struggled to fill all positions since then. Airline unions, including its powerful pilots union at American, have blamed mismanagement for service and personnel issues. Deferred pension plans in the event of a pandemic Parker said on Tuesday he thinks it makes sense to retire after 20 years as CEO. “This is something that we’ve been looking at for quite some time,” he said in an interview on CNBC. Frankly, the pandemic has delayed it a bit. There is still work to be done. We are on a solid financial footing. The recovery is underway. Demand is coming back. So now is exactly the right time. that we have the right person. “ American has lost $ 14 billion since the start of 2020, excluding special items such as financial assistance it and other airlines have received from the federal government. The company’s long-term debt soared 60% to $ 36 billion during that time, although these additional loans and sales of shares to raise funds left the airline with more cash than it did. had none before the pandemic. But Isom said he was excited about the airline’s prospects going forward, despite two years of significant losses and growing debt. “We have done a great job building the American not only to survive the pandemic, but to thrive once business returns,” Isom told CNBC. “As for 2022, it’s about having the most reliable airline possible for returning customers, and then getting American back to profitability as soon as possible.” But he said he couldn’t predict when that return to profitability would occur. “It will depend on whether demand returns,” Isom said. “What I see is that when the demand returns, American will do very well.” American AAL Actions ofrose 2% in morning news exchanges.

