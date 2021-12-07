State’s climate action accelerates in 2021

2021 has turned into a big year for states’ climate action.

Massachusetts has adopted a net zero emissions bill. Washington state has enacted cap and trade law and a low carbon fuel standard.

In North Carolina, a Republican-led legislature passed a bill that requires a 70% reduction in electricity sector emissions by 2030. And in Illinois, the sixth-largest carbon emitter country, the governor signed a law that could shut down all private coal-fired power plants by 2030.

The series of climate laws are notable for arriving in the first year of the Biden administration. State climate efforts have historically gained momentum when Republicans are in the Oval Office, but have lost momentum when Democrats take over.

This is not the case this year.

The new climate laws have been accompanied by a series of regulatory actions, such as the adoption of zero-emission vehicle programs in Minnesota and Virginia. In Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf (D) is proposing a plan to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap-and-trade program for power plants in the northeast.

You see a movement where climate action, climate justice and equity increasingly come together, and this larger movement is making things possible at the state level that we have never seen before, said Kit Kennedy, who heads the state climate and clean energy program at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Liberal states have long been active in climate policy, and 2021 has seen this trend continue. Massachusetts net-zero law extends its reach to sectors of the economy like home heating and requires more stringent environmental reviews for fossil fuel projects in communities of color (Climate wire, March 29).

In Washington state, the Greens scored two long-awaited victories with the passage of a low-carbon fuel standard and a cap-and-trade bill (Climate wire, April 27). Both had suffered defeat in previous legislative sessions, while voters in Evergreen state twice rejected efforts to price carbon in referendums at the ballot box.

The cap-and-trade bill opens the door for Washington to join California’s cap-and-trade program, and the Greens have said the low-carbon standard for transportation fuels is critical to tackle the state’s largest source of emissions.

While these laws have been hailed by climate advocates, others have met with mixed reactions.

Colorado passed a slew of laws to green the heating and cooling of homes, but the passage of those laws was overshadowed by infighting between Gov. Jared Polis (R) and environmentalists over an attempt cap emissions from different sectors of the economy (Climate wire, June 15). Massachusetts lawmakers and Governor Charlie Baker (right) exchanged arguments over the direction of Bay States’ efforts to electrify home heating.

North Carolina may have passed the most controversial law. HB 951 enshrined Gov. Roy Coopers (D) emission reduction targets into law, forcing the power sector to cut emissions by 70% from 2005 levels by 2030 (Energy wire, October 6).

The law, which comes four years after North Carolina lawmakers imposed an 18-month moratorium on wind development, represented the culmination of years of negotiations between GOP lawmakers and Cooper. Supporters said it would lead to the withdrawal of the state’s coal fleet and attract companies with renewable energy and climate goals.

We were able to come to a meaningful compromise, said Dionne Delli-Gatti, who is Coopers’ director of clean energy and led the negotiations for the governor. I think all of our leaders have seen how climate change has impacted the citizens of our state. At the same time, we want to take advantage of the opportunities because the corporate world is starting to take notice of these things.

Yet the law failed to garner support from prominent environmental groups like the Sierra Club, which said the legislation lacked protections for low-income consumers and granted the state’s largest utility. , Duke Energy Corp., owned by the majority of the new generations built in North Carolina. .

Dave Rogers, deputy director for the Southeast at the Sierra Club, credited Cooper with the job of improving the bill, but wondered if the governor could have gotten a better deal if he had waited.

We don’t believe the clean energy transition should be paid for on the backs of the people who can least afford it and who have borne a disproportionate share of pollution from decades of dependence on coal, he said. .

North Carolina presents a different profile from other states that have enacted climate laws, in terms of both policy and emissions. Of the 17 states with legislated emission reduction requirements, it is the only one to vote for President Trump in 2020.

It is also much more dependent on coal than its environmental counterparts. North Carolina’s coal-fired power plants emitted 408 million tonnes of carbon between 2011 and 2020, according to an E&E News review of EPA figures. This makes it the 14th largest emitter in the United States. Illinois is the only state with higher coal emissions to enact legislation specifically to reduce greenhouse gas pollution.

North Carolina law includes a provision that allows Duke to refinance its outstanding coal-fired power plant debt with low-interest bonds. In a recent regulatory filing, Duke announced plans to shut down all of its coal-fired power plants in North Carolina by 2030.

Republicans, for their part, were less enthusiastic about the climate provisions of the bills. GOP lawmakers focused on efforts to revamp the state’s utility tariffs, set performance standards in areas such as energy efficiency, and give Duke ownership of 55% of all the new generations built in the State.

State Representative John Szoka, a Republican who chairs the House Energy and Public Utilities Commission, likened negotiations to sitting in a dentist’s chair for six months to have their teeth pierced without novocaine.

But he said it was important to reach a compromise given the rapidly changing power sector.

I see the bill as a way to save taxpayers money in an uncertain future with accelerating technology, Szoka said.

If the Greens were divided over the result in North Carolina, they were stunned by the law enacted in Illinois.

Part of the excitement is due to the sheer amount of programming from Illinois. In 2018, only five states emitted more carbon dioxide, according to the most recent data from the EPA.

And while Illinois is politically deep blue, it has a long history with coal as well. Its coal-fired power plants emitted 756 million tonnes of CO2 over the past decade, the fifth largest in the country. And the state mined over 30 million tonnes of coal during that time; that’s more than all but three of the other states. This has complicated climate efforts in Springfield, the state capital.

The state passed the Future Energy Jobs Act in 2016, which provided for subsidies for nuclear and renewable energy. But lawmakers have gone further this year by passing the Climate and Fair Employment Act (CEJA). The law requires the closure of all private coal plants by 2030.

The Prairie State Generating Station, Illinois’ largest transmitter, will be permitted to remain open. The municipality-owned plant is to reduce emissions by 45% by 2035 and close by 2045. Natural gas plants are to reach zero emissions by 2045.

At the same time, the law roughly doubles the amount of money available for renewable energy projects to $ 580 million per year, allocates $ 180 million to support environmental justice and coal communities, and provides 700 million dollars. million dollars to keep three nuclear facilities open (Energy wire, September 14).

In a year when many states have taken all kinds of climate action, the enactment of CEJA has really been the big news, said Kennedy of the NRDC. It is an incredibly progressive bill with a huge emphasis on fairness and fair results.

The prospect of combining state and federal action could accelerate the transition to cleaner energy sources, the Greens said. While the federal government holds the purse strings, states often have regulatory oversight over key sectors of the economy like utilities.

The Build Back Better Act, currently under consideration in Congress, contains $ 555 billion in clean energy and climate spending. This money could help states meet their climate goals, said Pam Kiely, associate vice president for U.S. climate at the Environmental Defense Fund.

Build Back Better alone will not be able to limit pollution at the rate and scale required, but it will provide huge investments that will help keep costs down, Kiely said. States can build on this by putting in place policies that require economic transitions and, above all, pollution reduction.