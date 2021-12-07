SSE May Not Need To Split Up Now, But Need More Clean Energy Expertise | Nils Pratley

EOpen letters from lliott Management are improving. When the activist American hedge fund tried to make a jump to GlaxoSmithKline this summer, it produced 17 pages of waffles that could have been condensed into a few substantive sentences. On Tuesday, the SSE energy group’s 10-page explosion was tighter, marked some solid successes and should make new chairman Sir John Manzoni understand that the Perth-based company is down.

That’s not to say Elliott is right on every point, or even his main demand that SSE be split in two. Indeed, one of the campaigners’ arguments was clearly overstated that an unequivocal message was sent by the 4% drop in the SSE share price the day last month when the company disclosed. its energy transition strategy alongside a deferred dividend cut.

Come on, the signal for the stock price to fall just 1.8% just isn’t clear. Rather than being deeply frustrated, as Elliott claims, small business investors simply seem uninspired. This, however, is hardly a triumph for a $ 17 billion FTSE 100 company at the time of its big strategic reset.

Manzoni could start by responding to Elliott’s legitimate criticism that SSE failed to show its arithmetic when it refused to separate its renewable assets from its electricity transmission and distribution grids on cost grounds. The financial detail was indeed missing. What do the 200 million separation costs and 95 million quantifiable dis-synergies represent? Both figures must be explained.

More important, however, was the core of the defense of small businesses better together: it was the argument that it is cheaper to finance the construction of more renewable assets, mainly offshore wind farms, when the division is housed under the same roof as a networks and distribution division that throws money reliably.

The SSE argument seems intuitively correct since the size and diversity of revenues tend to reduce funding costs over time. But this is not the one that is universally accepted, three major energy companies in mainland Europe are considering going their separate ways, so, once again, the evidence must be presented.

In his absence, Elliotts refraining from an autonomous renewables division being inundated with cheap capital offers from ESG-friendly investors will look alluring. The hedge fund may be guilty of wishful thinking (Danish pin-up Orsteds’s share price is down 35% this year, note), but SSE has to snap its points, which means showing you are engaged in serious matters.

Then there’s the makeup of the ESS board, where Elliott’s case is strongest. Look at the list of non-executive directors and it is not clear who the renewable energy specialists are supposed to be. There is great expertise in major projects from directors whose leadership lives have been spent at BP, Eon and National Grid, but the total experience with renewables is slim. It’s a problem when you try to market yourself as the UK clean energy champion.

Manzoni’s smart move would be to grant Elliott’s wish for two new non-executives. It might even take some of the relief out of chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies, who, after eight years in the job, probably has no plans to stay forever anyway.

Ultimately, SSE should win this showdown. He was extremely well connected to Westminster and Edinburgh even before the arrival of Manzoni, former Permanent Secretary to the Cabinet Office. He will not be easily intimidated by an activist who, despite all his noise and reputation, holds less than 5% of the share capital.

But a point-by-point answer to Elliott is needed. The activist may be wrong about the immediate need for a split, but SSE must be seen to be convincing in its case. The company plans to spend $ 12.5 billion over five years on critical infrastructure. Non-Elliott investors must be fully registered.

The train of long-term thinking

It was no mea culpa on the part of Nick Train of Lindsell Train, one of the very few fund managers who still (rightly) enjoys star status among retail investors. Rather, it was an admission that today’s stock markets are tough. Its funds are arguably experiencing the worst period of relative investment performance in our 20-year history.

An underweight position in tech stocks like Tesla is a primary explanation, along with an absence of cyclical manufacturing stocks that have benefited from the Covid upturn. Train promises to stick with its proven long-term approach, which is exactly what its investors will want to hear. But the markets are feeling more and more erratic. The FTSE 100 index, up 100 points on Tuesday, seems to have decided that the Omicron variant is not to be feared. A little premature, surely.