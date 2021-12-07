Relief at last: gasoline and natural gas prices drop





After a relentless rise, prices at the pump are heading south. The national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline fell to a seven-week low at $ 3.35 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA

The outlook for home heating costs this winter is also improving significantly. Natural gas futures contracts have almost halved in the past two months. Natural gas plunged more than 11% on Monday, its worst day in nearly three years.

The shock of energy stickers has been a major driver of spike in inflation for 31 years. The cooling in energy prices, if continued, could ease significant inflationary pressures on the US economy and instill confidence in disappointed consumers.

“This will help consumers tremendously,” said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities, referring to the fall in natural gas futures.

Prices at the pump began to stabilize as rumors circulated that the Biden administration would intervene in energy markets. By the time President Joe Biden announced the largest ever release of the Strategic Oil Reserve on November 23 in a coordinated release with other countries, oil prices were about 10% below their peak. . This is even if Biden’s decision to operate the RPD is seen more as a band-aid than a long-term solution. Gas prices, which move with a lag, began to decline soon after. Yes, prices at the pump are still at high levels. Regular gasoline now sells for $ 3.35 a gallon, up from $ 2.16 a year ago. But they finally stopped going straight up. White House applauds lower prices After months of criticism for high inflation, and high energy prices in particular, the White House applauds the change in leadership. “We see the price cuts at the pump as good news. This is at least in part due to the president’s actions – because we have taken bold steps to increase supply and lower prices,” CNN told CNN. someone familiar with White House thinking. Tuesday. Biden expressed hope last week that gas prices come down. “These savings are starting to hit Americans and are expected to increase in the coming weeks. And that can’t happen fast enough,” Biden said Friday. Of course, the US intervention in energy markets is only part of it. The other part is more worrying: Oil prices were hit hard after the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears of declining demand for gasoline, jet fuel and diesel. Crude has collapsed most often on Black Friday since April 2020. In recent days, oil prices have rebounded, as has the stock market, as Wall Street reacts to anecdotal evidence suggesting Omicron’s symptoms have been mild. Crude jumped nearly 5% on Tuesday to $ 72.80 a barrel. That leaves it up 10% since Friday and suggests relief at the pump may be short-lived. Natural gas collapses Meanwhile, natural gas remains significantly higher for the year, but has cooled significantly in recent weeks. In early October, as fears of a European-style shortage swirled, natural gas hit $ 6.47 per million British thermal units. This is the highest level since February 2014. But this rally has completely reversed. Natural gas fell 11.5% on Monday, its worst day since January 2019, to $ 3.66 per million BTUs. This is the lowest level since July 15. Natural gas has been dragged down in part by the fact that temperatures in the United States have been warmer than usual. This reduced the demand for natural gas, the most common way to heat homes. “The warmer-than-normal onset of winter allayed concerns,” said Christopher Louney, vice president of global commodities strategy at RBC Capital Markets. Exaggerated fears of scarcity Warmer temperatures have also helped increase natural gas stocks, reducing fears that storage levels could drop to alarming levels. “The United States is not going to run out of natural gas. The supply is plentiful,” said Rob Thummel, senior portfolio manager at energy investment firm TortoiseEcofin. “We could weather a pretty extreme cold snap and still have sufficient supplies.” Fears of a shortage on the natural gas front were overblown, especially since the United States is the largest gas producer on the planet. And the production of natural gas has increased, helping to push prices down further. “We are seeing the reaction of an efficient natural gas market to prices that are perceived to be disproportionately high,” the American Gas Association, an industry trading group, told CNN. Unlike Europe, the United States produces enough natural gas at home to be able to export significant amounts abroad every day in the form of LNG or liquefied natural gas. On the contrary, the natural gas market has gone from worrying about a shortage to worrying about too much supply. Futures market spreads “are warning that we are heading into glut. This is a big deal,” Mizuho’s Yawger said. Of course, it is too early for a clear signal on the home heating front. Winter hasn’t even officially started yet and very cold temperatures in the weeks and months to come could trigger a rebound in natural gas futures. But for now, the energy market offers glimmers of hope for inflation-weary American families.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/07/energy/gas-prices/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos