Elizabeth Holmes returns to the helm on Tuesday.





Elizabeth Holmes’ testimony is expected to expand into its third week on Tuesday with more questions from prosecutors. Ms Holmes, who founded blood testing startup Theranos after dropping out of Stanford University in 2003, is accused of defrauding investors and patients with allegations she made about the technology and business of Theranoss. The company raised $ 945 million in funding and performed millions of blood tests before disbanding in 2018 amid a scandal. Ms Holmess’ cross-examination began last week, when prosecutors questioned her about evidence linking her directly to issues with Theranoss testing. Prosecutors must convince a jury that Ms Holmes knew she was cheating on people, which she resisted by claiming her ignorance and ignorance. His testimony is expected to end on Tuesday and his lawyers could end their defense as early as this week.

In court, prosecutors showed personal documents such as text messages and notes Ms Holmes wrote and pointed out that as CEO and founder she was ultimately responsible for Theranos’ issues. They also used reports of Theranoss blood tests that Ms Holmes falsified before sending them to potential investors and business partners. Ms Holmes, 37, admitted to adding the logos of drug companies to the reports, which investors took as endorsements of those companies, and removing or changing the language. She said she wished she had done things differently. In her initial testimony, Ms. Holmess’ attorneys attempted to show that there were kernels of truth in many of the claims she had made. They used emails from former lab directors sharing successful test results, as well as ones that showed discussions about potential work with the military. Prosecutors repeatedly pushed back, showing other communications making it clear Ms Holmes was aware of the issues. They also hammered home the fact that no discussion between Theranos and the military had resulted in the type of contracts Ms Holmes claimed. She told investors that Theranos has deployed its blood testing machines to the battlefield in Afghanistan. Nothing ever came out of this conversation, did it? Robert Leach, a deputy US attorney, has asked repeatedly. Was it just a conversation?

But all of that was overshadowed by Ms Holmess’ explosive testimony about Ramesh Balwani, her former boyfriend and former Theranos executive. In tears, Ms Holmes accused Mr Balwani, who is about 20 years older than her, of emotional and physical abuse. Mr. Balwani controlled her, she said, and it affected her leadership. She cried again at the bar when Mr. Leach asked her to read affectionate text messages between her and Mr. Balwani. Ms Holmes and Mr Balwani were charged together in 2018. Both have pleaded not guilty. Mr. Balwani, who has denied the abuse allegations, will stand trial next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/07/technology/elizabeth-holmes-theranos-trial.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos