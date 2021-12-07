Elon Musk steps up efforts to end subsidies as competitors reap more benefits





But it’s not, at least it’s true now. An at times combative Musk spoke at the Wall Street Journal CEO summit on Monday and suggested removing the Biden infrastructure package. Musk said Tesla did not need the $ 7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, which offers a tax credit of up to that amount to people purchasing plug-in electric vehicles, to stimulate demand. for its vehicles. He also called for federal support for unnecessary charging infrastructure.

“Do we need support for gas stations? No,” Musk said. “There is no need for support for a charging network. I would remove it. Remove.”

Today There are approximately 45,000 charging stations in the United States. The infrastructure bill allocates $ 7.5 billion for charging infrastructure, which the Biden administration says will meet its target of 500,000 charging stations. Tesla charging stations in the United States can currently only be used by Tesla vehicles. The company said it will open them to all car makers, but non-Tesla owners will likely have to purchase an adapter because Tesla uses a separate outlet. The new charging stations will likely be immediately more accessible and affordable for non-Tesla owners.

You’re here has received a $ 465 million loan from the Department of Energy in January 2010, before it went public that summer. Tesla also profits from the sale regulatory credits to other automakers, which helps it be profitable. Many state governments require automakers to sell zero emission vehicles. Automakers who do not meet the requirements can purchase credits from Tesla, which has a surplus given that it only sells electric vehicles. These government programs are designed to encourage the transition to electric vehicles. And Nevada gave Tesla $ 1.3 billion in grants to build its “Gigafactory,” where it manufactures batteries, in Sparks, Nevada. run by the richest man in the world, with a fortune of until next summer, despite the price hike by Tesla this year. But Tesla has gone from an unproven startup to the world’s most valuable automaker, a trillion dollar companyrun by the richest man in the world, with a fortune of $ 267 billion largely from its stake. Tesla may be in a better position today than anyone to compete on a level playing field. Tesla has more than 30,000 fast charging stations around the world. Its vehicles are so popular that some current vehicle models are sold out.until next summer, despite the price hike by Tesla this year. Tesla is in many ways an American achievement, but it was not included when the Biden administration hosted an electric vehicle summit at the White House this summer. Tesla sells most electric vehicles in the United States. Tesla and the Biden administration disagree over union work. Biden supports union work, call him the creator of the middle class. Tesla doesn’t rely on unionized workers, although Musk has claims that, on average, its workers can make more money than unionized workers at General Motors. The safety record of Tesla workers has at times been critical as being worse than the rest of the auto industry, which typically uses union labor. You’re here noted last year that its injury rate per vehicle produced was down 50% from 2019. Biden’s Build Back Better legislation passed in the House gives an additional $ 4,500 in subsidy to electric vehicles made by unions. Tesla will not be eligible for these grants. While Tesla and Musk have accepted government grants in the past, he has also criticized the grants and sometimes called for removing all of them. “Tesla has always believed that all subsidies should be eliminated, but that must include the massive subsidies for oil and gas,” Musk said. tweeted last month. The world spent $ 423 billion to subsidize fossil fuels, according to the United Nations. US grants are roughly $ 20 billion a year. Musk, despite his call for the infrastructure bill to be dropped, said he believes America needs better airports and highways. He did not explain how they should be funded. Tesla, who does not generally engage with professional news media, did not respond to a request for comment.

