Food delivery giant DoorDash is joining a wave of startups like Buyk, Gorillas, and Jokr to kick off 15-minute grocery delivery in New York City. Fear New York reports that the company launched the new business, called DashMart, this week from a location in Chelsea and will hire real employees, instead of relying solely on entrepreneurs. It is the first DashMart location to debut in the country, and expansion plans are already underway and a handful of future New York locations will follow in 2022, according to the DoorDashs policy officer. DashMart is trying to set itself apart from the competition in the space by tapping into its existing customer base who already use the app to purchase products like toilet paper and groceries, according to Crains. The company also plans to stock DashMart with items from popular restaurants in the city, including the Carbones line of pasta sauces and Robertas frozen pizzas. The seemingly overnight influx of grocery delivery players has raised concern among some in the city. Last month, local bodega owner and industry representative Francisco Marte raised concerns that the wineries could close due to fierce competition and called on government officials of New York to help fund technology efforts to compete with startups. Tam, the falafel favorite, expands to Park Slope The new location, which opens today at 341 Seventh Avenue, between Ninth and 10th Streets, marks the chain’s first outpost in Brooklyn, according to a restaurant representative. Santacon makes his way through Manhattan Bars like Ainsworth in Chelsea and Doc Hollidays in the East Village are among those participant in this year’s event, which kicks off in Midtown at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, the upcoming vomit festivities have drawn backlash: a petition has circulated to cancel Santacon this year, according to to EV Grieve; and a family cocoa exploration called Elfcon, started by a grade 10 student, was organized for the next day. A Turkish and Nepalese pop-up to try Celebrity Chef Nasrin Rejali collaborated with Rachana Rimal from Nepalese food company Rachanas Delight to a common pop-up offering Turkish and Nepalese dishes including dolma, cheese pida, chicken patties and lamb kibbeh. Dinner is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8 at the Pn in Ridgewood. For those who do not succeed, Rejali is also organize a Persian cooking class the following week, December 15, also at Pn.

