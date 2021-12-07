Joint Statement by the FTC, the Antitrust Division of the DOJ and the Management of the European Commission on the Launch of the Joint EU-U.S. Technology Competition Policy Dialogue





The leadership of the Federal Trade Commission, the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice and the European Commission Directorate-General for Competition launched the Joint EU-U.S. Technology Competition Policy Dialogue in Washington, DC At the Following the conclusion of the meeting, the Federal Trade Commission, the Antitrust Division of the Ministry of Justice and the European Commission issued this first joint statement: 1. On December 7, 2021, in Washington, DC, co-chairs Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager of the European Commission, President Lina Khan of the United States Federal Trade Commission and Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the United States Department of Justice. Antitrust Division, launched the Joint EU-US Technology Competition Policy Dialogue (Joint Dialogue). 2. We share democratic values ​​and the conviction of the importance of efficient and competitive markets, cornerstones of the continuous strengthening of our economic and trade relations. Both through the Joint Dialogue and other cooperative efforts, we intend to work together to ensure and promote fair competition, as we firmly believe that vigorous and effective competition benefits consumers. , businesses and workers on both sides of the Atlantic. 3. The European Commission, the US Federal Trade Commission, and the Antitrust Division of the US Department of Justice have a long tradition of close cooperation in antitrust enforcement and policy. This cooperation began even before the formal 1991 agreement between the Commission of the European Communities and the Government of the United States of America on the application of their competition laws, subsequently supplemented by the 1998 agreement on the application of the principles of positive comity in the application of their competition laws. In 2011, the three agencies reaffirmed their strong commitment to this mutually beneficial cooperative relationship by adopting joint best practices in merger cooperation. 4. Technological developments throughout this period, including the growth of the digital economy, have transformed the economic landscape in both Europe and the United States, requiring changes in the assessments of competition undertaken by the authorities. competition. In digital investigations, competition agencies must now more regularly take into account network effects, the role of massive amounts of data, interoperability and other characteristics commonly found in new technologies and digital markets. which forces us to adapt and respond to these new challenges. 5. In this spirit and on the basis of our common values, in order to maximize the mutual benefits of cooperation, the European Commission and the US competition authorities reaffirm their mutual interest in cooperating on competition policy and its application in general and in particular in technological sectors. This cooperation will include the sharing of ideas and experiences with the aim of coordinating policies and implementation as much as possible. As part of the joint dialogue, agencies also intend to explore new ways to facilitate coordination and the exchange of knowledge and information to ensure that enforcement authorities are sufficiently equipped to meet together. new challenges. Finally, in addition to improving policy implementation and coordination, these exchanges will help inform similar national efforts, potentially contributing to better alignment on these pressing issues. 6. The Joint Dialogue will include high-level meetings as well as regular discussions with staff focusing on common issues of competition enforcement and technology markets policy. 7. The cooperation and exchanges within the Joint Dialogue are of a non-legally binding nature and without prejudice to the regulatory and repressive autonomy of the European Union and the United States, their respective national legal frameworks and the Agreement. EU-US on the application of their competition laws. 8. The cooperation and exchanges within the Joint Dialogue are intended to take place in parallel with other forms of cooperation and exchanges between the European Union and the United States on various digital policies and legislation, including in the EU-US trade and technology context. Advice.

