Space Race May Be Over As Fixed Prices Rise More Than Houses | Housing market

The space race that has become hallmark of the real estate market during the Covid pandemic could start to slow, according to Halifax.

As people shunned the work and downtown life during the closures, and the government introduced a stamp duty holiday, the demand for country life or at least a spare bedroom went downhill. increase.

But in its latest snapshot of the housing market, the mortgage lender said there were signs this trend could be fading. Growth in apartment prices now exceeded that of single-family homes, which were in high demand during the foreclosure.

In November, apartments changed hands 10.8% more than the same period last year, while single-family homes generally sold 6.6% more.

The percentage difference doesn’t tell the whole story: According to Halifax, the average price of an apartment it accepted a mortgage on in November was 118,771, up from 107,159 last year, while an average single-family home costs 517,650, up from 485,684 in 2020. So a much smaller spot price increase translates into a higher percentage in the bottom of the market.

But there are reasons why demand may have tilted in favor of apartments. For months, the housing market exploded on sales of larger properties, with commentators reporting that lifestyle changes brought on by the pandemic fueled demand for homes with gardens, studies and spare rooms as more in addition to people working from home.

These are also the properties where buyers stand to gain the most from stamp duty holidays launched after the first foreclosure. In England and Northern Ireland, until the end of June, houses costing up to 500,000 people could change hands with no tax payable.

Buyers who pay more than that for a property could save $ 15,000 in tariffs, enough to persuade many to advance their purchases or look in a price range slightly higher than they are. would have done otherwise.

The removal of the stamp duty exemption, which was phased out over the summer and ended on September 30, along with the reopening of some downtown offices, could have shifted demand towards the apartments.

There is evidence of increased demand from buyers. According to the Rightmove real estate website, in November of last year, single-family homes were the most popular, but apartments took over last month.

A shift in demand from large houses to apartments came as the company reopened and people assessed where they will be working throughout the week, with many now considering moving closer to a city instead. than to walk away, Rightmoves real estate data expert, Tim Bannister, said.

Potential buyers looking for an apartment, many of which are now a shared garden or balcony, will find more availability than other property types and lower average asking price growth over the past year, but there is there is now more competition.

Jeremy Leaf, North London real estate agent and former residential chairman of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, said his agency was still receiving several offers for three and four bedroom family homes.

Apartments are making a bit of a comeback now that post-leave work and commuting patterns have been formalized for many, at least in the medium term, he said.

Sarah Coles, a personal finance analyst at consulting firm Hargreaves Lansdown, said the apartment market may not be driven solely by those taking the first steps on the housing ladder.

She said industry figures showed that the sums of money people took out when they remortgage had increased, and that on average, those who remortgage to free up money for reasons other than debt. Debt consolidation or home renovations were taking an average of 80,000. Chances are a lot of that is funding another property, she said.

When we think of second homes we usually think of a cottage by the sea or in the countryside, but the pandemic has changed the way we live and may well affect second home trends as well. The growth of flexible and hybrid work means that it makes more sense to buy a house where we really want to live and a small place near work when we absolutely have to go to the office.