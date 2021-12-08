Vacasa hits Wall Street: Portland firm begins trading on Nasdaq

Portland vacation rental company Vacasa began trading on the Nasdaq stock market on Tuesday, a day after completing its merger with a publicly traded investment fund.

Vacasa is the latest in a series of companies from Oregon and one from Vancouver to hit public markets this year, breaking a long drought that dated back to 2004.

Tuesday’s deal earned Vacasa $ 340 million in gross proceeds, well below the $ 485 million the Portland-based company predicted when it said it intended to go public in July. And it got off to a rough start, with the stock falling more than 10% on Tuesday, to $ 9.84.

Vacasa went public by merging with a publicly traded investment fund, known as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC. This can be a faster and more efficient way for companies to get a stock exchange listing than the traditional initial public offering.

Vacasa now has a market value of around $ 4 billion, making it the sixth most valued company in Oregon. Its trade under the ticker symbol VCSA.

Vacasa Founded: In 2009, by Portland business analyst Eric Breon. He started the business because he was disappointed with the property management company that ran a cabin his family owned on the Washington coast. Breon stepped down as CEO of Vacasas last year, but remains a major shareholder in the company. Activity: Announcements of seasonal rentals and property management. Vacasa lists owners’ vacation homes online and provides cleaning and maintenance services in exchange for a share of the rental fee. The company monitors its property prices and dynamically adjusts rental prices online during times of high demand, increasing homeowners’ income and increasing the cost of renting a vacation home. Headquarters: Portlands Pearl District. Employees: 8,000, mainly in the management and maintenance of rental properties. It had around 400 at its Portland headquarters before the pandemic. Revenue: expected to exceed $ 870 million in 2021, up 78%. Losses: $ 36.4 million in the first nine months of the year, compared to $ 47.0 million, compared to the same period of 2020. Shareholding: Distribution between Breon and several large investment companies.

On Tuesday morning, CFO Jamie Cohen said the proceeds of a PSPC offering can vary widely but is still within the range of what Vacasa had expected. And she said that despite the initial drop in its share price, the deal still meets the company’s financial goals.

This will allow us to stick to the business plans that we made, and we think we were in a very good position, Cohen said by phone from the Nasdaqs offices in New York. were getting visibility for Vacasa. We got capital, which is the most important thing for us.

Vacasa lists, maintains and cleans vacation rental homes in 400 destinations from Nehalem to Nantucket. A property owner typically receives about half of what tenants pay after the Vacasas commission and local property taxes.

The Portland-based company initially feared the pandemic would devastate its business, and the company laid off staff in early 2020. But the opposite has happened, with people flocking to rental homes when other forms of travel and entertainment was not available or unwanted.

Cohen said Tuesday the pandemic has prompted many people to try vacation rentals for the first time and she said Vacasa expects them to stick to it by providing a lasting bump for the business.

We believe this is a lasting trend, she said.

Vacasa expects more than $ 870 million in revenue this year, an extraordinary jump from the $ 300 million in sales recorded for 2019.

While Vacasa lost $ 36 million in the first nine months of this year, losses are common in fast-growing companies as they spend heavily to fund their expansions. Vacasa said he is building a business with strong fundamentals.

Eric Breon, a business analyst in Portland, now 43, started the company in 2009. He said he couldn’t find a good candidate to run a rental home owned by his family on the coast. from Washington. Breon therefore started his own business.

What sets Vacasa apart is its ambition. The vacation rental management business was very fragmented, with accommodations in destination communities typically managed by small businesses that operated in only a few locations.

Vacasa prospered by buying them out and setting up an automated rental listing and pricing system, as well as cleaning and maintenance management. It now manages 35,000 housing units.

This gives it the pricing power that comes with listing a lot of vacation properties and the efficiencies that come with automation and scale.

Breon resigned as CEO last year and moved from Portland to White Salmon, Wash. In the Columbia River Gorge. But he is still on the board of directors of Vacasas and is the main shareholder of the company. Breons’ stake is worth around $ 600 million, according to regulatory documents.

Vacasa is the latest in a series of companies from Oregon and Southwest Washington to take to public markets this year. Prior to 2021, no Oregon company had made a substantial IPO since 2004.

This year alone, however, Oregon companies Dutch Bros. ESS Tech and Expensify, Vancouver-based pharmaceutical startup Absci and now Vacasa all started trading on the stock exchange. Portland-based KinderCare, currently owned by private equity firms, had also hoped to return to public markets, but encountered regulatory issues beyond our control and indefinitely postponed its public offering.

The rush to public listings reflects a booming economy in the wake of the pandemic, reduced barriers to the IPO, and Oregon’s profits from the years of robust business growth leading up to the pandemic.

But Oregon’s business landscape has changed dramatically since the last wave of state IPOs in the 1990s, when state-owned companies occupied large offices or corporate campuses. Today’s business workforce is heavily distributed across cities and countries.

Vacasa, for example, has around 6,500 employees, but only 400 of them worked at its headquarters in the Pearl District before the pandemic. The company’s two top executives, CEO Matt Roberts and CFO Jamie Cohen, both live in California.

So while the recent wave of IPOs have been lucrative for investors and executives, they won’t bring Oregon a tax boon or create economic pillars for the state. They nevertheless announce the emergence of a new class of activity in Oregon and suggest prospects for future growth.

– Mike Rogoway | [email protected] | Twitter: @rogoway |