Over 170 companies delisted from major U.S. stock exchanges in one year, report finds



LONDON: Does everyone buy the dip? Global stock markets rebounded, recouping losses from last week’s omicron, as fears about the impact of the latest variant of the coronavirus on economic growth ease.

Oil prices have joined the party after plunging last week on omicron fears. Gas prices have also risen, although this is more related to Washington’s warning of nuclear sanctions against Russia if it decides to invade Ukraine.

But whatever the markets are saying right now, it is clear that the number of omicron cases is growing rapidly and governments are concerned enough that they have imposed new restrictions on at least some economic activities primarily related to leisure to combat this increase. .

Financial markets may have interpreted the WHO statement optimistically that it is too early to determine whether omicron is causing more serious disease or whether it is immune to current vaccines. WHO has also pointed out that no one has so far died with the variant despite its existence in 38 countries.

In contrast, a study from South Africa, published Friday, found that omicron is 2.4 times more likely than previous variants to re-infect someone who has previously had COVID-19. Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust medical research group, recently commented that the variant reminds us all that we are staying closer to the start of the pandemic than to the end.

This is why, unlike the financial markets, governments are currently hedging their bets.

Speaking last week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the variant could slow global economic growth by exacerbating pandemic-induced supply chain problems and stifling consumer demand.

His point of view was echoed by the director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

Further disruption in supply chains will intensify existing record inflationary pressures in the global economy amid the still weak vaccine-induced recovery.

So, in addition to the risk posed by the omicron, central bank tightening is causing concern, mainly from the US Federal Reserve.

UBS Global Wealth Management’s Mark Haefele is bullish on growth but warned: The second bear case is that government restrictions are delaying a normalization of supply chains and raising fears of stagflation and monetary tightening.

Commenting on omicron’s impact on the oil market, JP Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva said she expects an impact of 650 kbd (1,000 barrels per day) on oil demand, with a reduction almost evenly split in percentage between jet fuel, diesel and gasoline. However, our models suggest that once potential omicron-related lockdown measures ease as summer 2022 approaches, there will be a rebound effect, likely indicative of pent-up demand, a she declared.

Based on current infection rates of omicron, the best case scenario at this time is that although the variant is highly transmissible, those infected will continue to have only mild symptoms.

So far, the response from the governments of Europe and the United States has been largely limited to restricting travel from overseas, including arrivals from some countries forced to quarantine in hotels and d ” increase testing for travelers, to try to stop the spread.

This week, energy ministers from oil-producing countries including Saudi Arabia and Qatar decided not to travel to the United States for the delay of the World Petroleum Congress in Houston over related concerns. at the omicron.

However, the omicron variant is now more and more present in people who have not traveled anywhere or, in many cases, who have had connections with travelers.

Governments, reluctant to embark on a new round of new national restrictions, have focused on strengthening immunization programs that encourage people to receive booster shots.

But the restrictions are slowly being reintroduced.

All international travelers to the United States are now required to take a test within one day of departure.

In Germany, Europe’s largest economy, the government has banned unvaccinated people from most public spaces, prohibiting them from entering any premises except grocery stores and pharmacies. There are also plans to make vaccination compulsory next year.

The Belgian government has told people to work from home and will close its schools a week early for Christmas. In Italy, unvaccinated people are prohibited from certain leisure activities. France and Ireland have closed nightclubs and restricted gatherings.

Austria is back in lockdown, and unvaccinated people who break lockdown rules face fines of up to 500 ($ 562). Anyone refusing to comply with immunization status checks could be fined up to 1,450.

The new crackdown, although in most cases light compared to previous closures, has resulted in a number of protests in the past two weeks in some countries.

Against this backdrop, the current bull market amid the uncertainty omicron is causing governments is surprising.

Despite fears of tightening monetary policy, Barclays Capitals Managing Director Emmanuel Cau summed up the current confidence in financial markets. He said: We remain of the view that the overall macroeconomic and liquidity conditions are favorable for equities, and we advise adding weakness, looking for the continuation of the bull market.

For once, financial institutions seem confident in the uncertainty.