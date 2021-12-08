Business
American Airlines CEO Parker resigns after 20 years
Top line
American Airlines announcement CEO Doug Parker retired on Tuesday, as the American and industry at large struggle to recover from the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.
Highlights
Parker, 60, is a dominant figure in the industry and is the longest-serving CEO of a major US airline.
Chairman Robert Isom will take office as CEO on March 31, but Parker will remain chairman of the board.
He praised Isom and said that American is well positioned to take full advantage of our industry’s recovery.
Like all airlines, American has struggled during the pandemic, with recent service disruptions and pre-existing debt issues.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
According to CNN, American has lost $ 14 billion since the start of 2020 (not counting federal aid to it and other airlines), while its debt has bloated 60% to $ 36 billion as the company borrowed more to survive the effects of the pandemic.
American was considered particularly vulnerable before the pandemic because it had more debt than its rivals.
Key context
Parker became CEO of America West just 10 days before September 11, 2001. He supervised the company’s merger with the larger but bankrupt US Airways four years later, then again with American in 2013. In an analysis shared with ForbesJefferies Financial Group summed up Tuesday’s announcement as a change of reign but no change in strategy. This suggested that the American is well positioned to take advantage of the post-pandemic travel recovery.
Tangent
American is not the only airline to consolidate over the years: four major airlines control about 80% of all air travel to the United States, from 10 at the beginning of the century. The Justice Department recently filed an antitrust complaint to block the announced alliance between American and JetBlue, which would see them coordinate schedules at airports in the northeast. Last month, the companies filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
Further reading
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker resigns (the Wall Street newspaper)
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker retires (CNN)
Parker, CEO of American Airlines, to resign in March (Associated press)
American Airlines appoints insider Isom as CEO, Parker to retire in March (Reuters)
American Airline Exec says it is very proud to have saved jobs during the pandemic, thanks the unions. (Forbes)
Inside the $ 2.5 trillion debt frenzy that took the S&P 500 Titans, including Boeing and AT&T, from Blue Chips to almost Junk (Forbes)
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/teakvetenadze/2021/12/07/american-airlines-ceo-parker-stepping-down-after-20-years/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]