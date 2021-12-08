Business News Live Updates: The Stock Market Rally Continues





SAN JOSE, Calif. During the six days that Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of failed blood testing startup Theranos, testified in her fraud trial, she blamed others, accused a former boyfriend of abusing her, and controlled, and rephrased his actions as trying to do good for his business.

On Tuesday, Ms Holmes capped her defense with categorical denials.

I don’t think I did that, she said in response to a question about whether she downplayed the findings of a devastating regulatory inspection at Theranos. She then criticized her firm’s lawyers for speaking a lot at that meeting.

The comments ended Ms Holmess’ main testimony, which turned out to be the rarest of the rarities. Few tech executives, let alone a female tech executive, are ever charged with criminal fraud. Even fewer take a stand to defend themselves. His stint on the bar, which is set to officially end on Wednesday, was the culmination of a lawsuit that captivated the business world and was touted as a parable of the cultivation of forgery until you do so in Silicon Valley. overdrive.

Ms Holmes, 37, has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of fraud for the allegations she made as the CEO of Theranos, which she founded in 2003. If she is found guilty, she risks up to 20 years in prison.

His trial is now entering its final phase. Each party can call final witnesses over the next few days, followed by oral argument and detailed instructions to jurors for their deliberations on a verdict. The jury got to know him for six days, Jeffrey Cohen, associate professor at Boston College Law School, said of Ms. Holmes. If the defense is successful, maybe it is the decision that will make the difference. For most of the proceedings, the jury heard witnesses testify about the details of Ms Holmess’ alleged fraud. Theranos rose to prominence, raising $ 945 million in funding, claiming its revolutionary machines could perform hundreds of tests using just a tiny drop of blood. The hype made Ms. Holmes a staple on the covers of magazines that hailed her as the next Steve Jobs. But a 2015 article in the Wall Street Journal found problems with Theranoss blood tests, triggering a downward spiral of regulatory clampdowns and lawsuits. The company was dissolved in 2018 and Ms Holmes was charged.

Carlos Chavarria for The New York Times Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of blood testing startup Theranos, is on trial on two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud. Here are some of the key figures of the case Stephen Lam / Reuters Holmes founded Theranos in 2003 as a 19-year-old Stanford dropout. She raised $ 945 million from investors and was crowned the world's youngest billionaire, but has been accused of lying about how well Theranoss technology works. She pleaded not guilty. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images Ramesh balwani, known as Sunny, was President and COO of Theranoss from 2009 to 2016 and had a romantic relationship with Holmes. He has also been charged with fraud and could face trial next year. He pleaded not guilty. Jefferson Siegel for The New York Times David Boies, a leading litigator, represented Theranos as counsel and served on its board of directors. He tried to silence whistleblowers and journalists who questioned the company's business practices. Getty Images The journalist Jean Carreyrou wrote stories exposing fraudulent practices to Theranos. His Wall Street Journal coverage contributed to Theranos' implosion. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, via Getty Images Tyler shultz and Erika Cheung are former Theranos employees and whistleblowers. They worked at the start-up in 2013 and 2014. Shultz is a grandson of George Shultz, a former Secretary of State who was on the Theranos board of directors. Eric Thayer for The New York Times James mattis a retired four-star general, was a member of the board of directors of Theranoss. He then served as Secretary of Defense to President Donald J. Trump. Edouard Davila, a federal judge from the Northern District of California will oversee the case. Kevin Downey, a partner in the Washington law firm Williams & Connolly, is Holmes' senior counsel. Robert Leach, a deputy United States attorney for the Northern District of California, will lead prosecutions for the government, along with other prosecutors from the United States attorney's office. Robert Leach, a deputy United States attorney for the Northern District of California, will lead prosecutions for the government, along with other prosecutors from the United States attorney’s office. Learn more about Elizabeth Holmes: November 15, 2021 Item 1 of 9 Since his trial began in September, prosecutors have called dozens of witnesses, including former board members, lab directors, employees, investors, patients and business partners. They revealed details of forged documents, wacky financial projections, unrealistic promises and bogus protests at Theranos. Witnesses often spent hours on the tedious minutiae of finance, chemistry, technology, and bloodletting. Much of the case against Ms Holmes relied on her emails and text messages to tie her directly to the issues at the company. Prosecutors must convince the jury that Ms Holmes was aware of the issues and did not disclose them to people who pay Theranos money and patients who rely on his blood tests to make medical decisions. In his defense, Mr Holmess’ lawyers attempted to show that the witness stories were more complicated than they had suggested. Defense lawyers accuse investors of not doing enough research on Theranos before investing. And they tried to blame the lab directors for problems with the accuracy of the Theranoss tests. All the while, Mrs Holmes sat upright in her chair and stared straight ahead, her expression obscured by a mask. After prosecutors finished their case last month, and before calling Ms Holmes to the stand, her attorneys presented brief testimony from a biotech executive who joined Theranoss’ board after being criticized by the media and regulators. Ms Holmes then offered a variety of excuses for Theranoss’ shortcomings. She said others had misinterpreted her statements about what Theranoss technology could do. She said that until a 2015 regulatory inspection revealed a host of issues and forced Theranos to cancel her tests, she believed her tests were working. She said she was not qualified to run a lab and relied on statements from others. She also admitted to adding the logos of drug companies to a series of reports, implying that drugmakers had approved Theranoss technology when they had not. For this, she expressed regret. Her direct testimony ended with an explosive revelation that Ramesh Balwani, her ex-boyfriend, alleged business partner and co-conspirator, had assaulted her emotionally and physically. In tears, she testified that Mr. Balwani had controlled all aspects of her life, including her schedule, diet and presentation, and even forced her to have sex with him against her will. In cross-examination, she choked again when prosecutors made her read text messages with Mr. Balwani that showed a more loving side to their relationship. Prosecutors got several more mea culpas from Ms Holmes, including regrets about how she handled Journal exhibitions and a story of positive Fortune coverage of the company which was subsequently heavily corrected. This week, prosecutors looked into the discrepancies between what Ms Holmes said in her testimony and what investors said she told them. Many Theranos partners and investors have testified that they believe the company has contracts with the military and has deployed its technology in medical evacuations and on battlefields, for example. One of the prosecutors, Robert Leach, a deputy US prosecutor, has asked Ms Holmes different versions of the same question on several occasions to hammer out the lack of military contracts. She confirmed that Theranos did not have the contracts. To show that Theranos was never paid to work with drug maker GlaxoSmithKline, Mr Leach also repeatedly asked Ms Holmes about the lack of income, asking the question for each year from 2007 to 2014. Ms Holmes a says no every time. Ms Holmes resisted many questions from Mr Leachs by testifying that she did not remember or did not know. She also tried to dispute details in some questions. Ms Holmess ‘lawyers questioned her a second time on Tuesday afternoon with a series of quick statements meant to undermine Mr Leachs’ points and reiterate her initial testimony. Once again, Ms Holmes said Mr Balwani created unrealistic financial projections for Theranoss and scientists at Theranoss wrote reports on his technology. Until a regulatory inspection revealed deeper issues, she said, she believed the Theranoss lab was excellent. Ms Holmes has also repeatedly stressed her concerns about Theranoss’ trade secrets being disclosed as an excuse to withhold information from investors and partners, again testifying that she was concerned the company would lose its ability to compete. Discussing Theranoss ‘use of third-party machines would have violated Theranoss’ trade secrets policy, she said. Mr Leach tried to reverse that argument by noting that most of Theranoss’ investors and partners had signed nondisclosure agreements that Ms Holmes expected to be honored. He further noted that although Ms. Holmess held a patent for a technology, a patent did not necessarily mean the invention described in the patent work. Mr. Leach asked her if she had created a pill that measures lipids in the blood, as described in a Theranos patent. Ms Holmes smiled, leaned into the microphone and said: Not yet. Erin woo contributed reports.

