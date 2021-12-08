Kellogg to replace striking workers as workers reject new contractsExBulletin







toggle legend Josh Funk / AP

Josh Funk / AP The Kellogg company said on Tuesday that a majority of its U.S. workers had voted against a proposed five-year contract and that the company would hire permanent replacements for employees who went on strike more than two months ago. Temporary employees worked at the company’s grain plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. “After 19 sessions of negotiation in 2021, and still no deal reached, we will continue to focus on the future of our business operations,” Kellogg North America president Chris Hood said in a statement. declaration. Hood said the company had no choice but to continue to execute the next phase of its “contingency plan” by hiring replacement employees. “While this is certainly not the outcome we were hoping for, we need to take the necessary steps to ensure business continuity,” Hood said. “We have an obligation to our customers and consumers to continue to provide them with the cereals they know and love.” “Interest in the (permanent replacement) roles has been strong at all four plants, as expected. We expect some of the new hires to start at the company very soon,” Kellogg spokesperson Kris Bahner said. . Reuters. The International Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grain Millers Union, the union representing the 1,400 striking workers, said in a statement declaration On Tuesday, they will continue to provide “full support to our striking Kellogg’s members”. “The BCTGM is grateful for the fraternal support we have received from across the labor movement for our striking members at Kellogg’s. Solidarity is essential to this fight, ”the union said on Tuesday. Kellogg workers left work Oct. 5 at four factories in Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Memphis, Tenn. and Omaha, Neb. after the company and the union were unable to agree on the terms of a new contract after the expiration of the previous one. According to the union, Kellogg threatened to send jobs to Mexico, but in an update to the Oct.12 presentation, company officials refuse this claim. Kellogg also has a two tier pay system, which some companies say helps them save money. In the five-year tentative agreement announced last week, the changes would include a 3% pay hike for long-tenured former employees as well as increases for new “transition” workers and new hires based on years of service. Union members say the proposed two-tier pay system will remove power from the union by removing the limit on the number of lower-tier employees, Reuters reported. The ongoing strike at Kellogg is one of many union actions that have taken place in the United States this year. Employees everywhere, from John Deere to Frito-Lay to Mcdonalds have all left work so far this year.

