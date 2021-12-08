Wall Street surges as Nasdaq rises 3% on boost from Big Tech and chipmakers





A Wall Street sign is visible in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, New York, United States on July 19, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Intel jumps on plans to list autonomous car unit

Travel stocks join the rebound

Merck fails to suspend recruitment in HIV-1 trials

Indexes rise: Dow 1.52%, S&P 2.11%, Nasdaq 3.02% Dec. 7 (Reuters) – Major Wall Street indices rallied sharply on Tuesday, as the Nasdaq jumped 3% as investors piled on quality tech stocks, while Intel surged after its intention to surrender public its autonomous car unit. The chip giant’s (INTC.O) decision to list Mobileye in the United States in mid-2022 was met overwhelmingly, with shares rising 4.5%. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index (.SOX) jumped 5.0%, rebounding from a nearly one-month low in the previous session. The top 11 S&P sectors grew, with the Information Technology sector (.SPLRCT), home to companies like Visa Inc (VN), Mastercard Inc (MN), Salesforce.com (CRM.N) Apple Inc ( AAPL.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), gaining 3.4%. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register The Nasdaq has climbed nearly 4% so far this week, more than recouping all of its losses suffered last week when hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve on a faster cut prompted betting on an early rate hike. interest next year to curb the spike in inflation. “The markets understand that a zero interest rate environment is not going to last forever, that the Fed is going to use a measured approach to raising rates and not just a dramatic upward equilibrium,” said Kim Forrest, chief financial officer. investments at Bokeh Capital Partners. in Pittsburgh. “It’s a reflection of what’s driving the market. The things that were on sale are being bought, especially the higher multiples.” Optimistic comments from a senior U.S. official on the nature of the Omicron variant and positive data on the effectiveness of a COVID-19 drug against the latest variant also bolstered investor sentiment. Shares of Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O) jumped 4.8% after UK drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) said antibody-based COVID-19 therapy it is developing with Vir is effective against all mutations of the Omicron variant. Read more “It (Omicron) doesn’t seem as devastating as the previous variants and I think it all gets us out of the financial mess of COVID,” Forrest said. The CBOE volatility index (.VIX) also fell from a 10-month high reached last week. As of 12:07 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 537.15 points, or 1.52%, to 35,764.18, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 96.81 points, or 2.11%, to 4,688.48, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) is up 459.76 points, or 3.02%, to 15,684.91. Shares of mega-cap tech stocks Meta Platforms (FB.O), Alphabet, owner of Google (GOOGL.O), Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O) rose 2.0% to 3.1%. Travel stocks continued to gain momentum, with the S&P 1500 Airlines (.SPCOMAIR) and S&P 1500 Hotels, Restaurants and Leisure (.SPCOMHRL) indices increasing by 0.6% and 2.0% respectively. American Airlines (AAL.O) added 1.1% after the carrier announced the retirement of CEO Doug Parker. Read more Merck & Co (MRK.N) fell 1.9% as Guggenheim lowered the title to “neutral” from “buy” after the drugmaker suspended registration for two late-stage clinical trials testing its investigational drug for the treatment and prevention of HIV-1. Rising issues outnumbered declines by a 7.13-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 4.70-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P Index recorded 34 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 40 new highs and 36 new lows. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/nasdaq-futures-jump-tech-stocks-bounce-back-2021-12-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos