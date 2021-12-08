Elizabeth Holmes nears the end of her time on the stand in her criminal trial





Each party sought to present the jury with very different portraits of Holmes. Prosecutors tried to show the former billionaire lied to investors and tried to cover up that the Theranos devices couldn’t deliver what she promised. His own lawyers, however, have tried to portray Holmes as a true believer in corporate technology. Holmes said she made mistakes but never intended to cheat on anyone. Part of her defense was acknowledging that while Holmes was in charge, she also relied on the expertise of others, including taking legal advice to protect the company’s trade secrets. .

“We had a huge amount of inventions going on in our labs. We had teams of scientists and engineers who were working really hard to come up with new ideas for patents and trade secrets, and we had to figure out how to protect them, “she testified on Tuesday.

The prosecution must convince jurors exactly the opposite: that Holmes intended to mislead investors, doctors and patients about the company’s technology for financial gain.

During his time at the booth, Holmes cited “trade secrets” to justify why the company concealed its use of commercially available laboratory equipment to test patient samples; why the company sued whistleblowers it discovered talking to then-Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou; and why he was aggressive in trying to overturn his investigation published in October 2015 and upset the company.

The mention of trade secrets first surfaced when Deputy US Attorney Robert Leach asked Holmes about the story of reporter Roger Parloff in Fortune Magazine – the first major coverage on it. Had she, as the article noted, refused to allow Theranos devices to even be photographed to protect trade secrets? “I think so,” she testified. Leach’s frustration with the trade secret defense became evident last Tuesday. When Leach asked if Holmes had contacted media mogul and Theranos investor Rupert Murdoch in an attempt to bring the executive chairman of News Corp (which owns the Wall Street Journal) into the Carreyrou story, she again cited the term. “It was part of my effort to get Mr. Murdoch to make sure our trade secrets are not released,” Holmes said last week. Holmes also cited trade secrets as the reason Theranos was not open to its use of third-party blood testing machines, including with Walgreens, its main retail partner. She testified that it qualified as a trade secret because Theranos had “made some inventions” about the equipment, modifying it to process small amounts of blood. In contrast, Leach stressed that Theranos has a nondisclosure agreement with Walgreens and is comfortable sending two of its devices to the retailer for review. “Did you trust them not to reverse engineer the minilab?” ” “Right,” Holmes said. Holmes, once hailed as the next Steve Jobs, is battling nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud over allegations she misled investors, doctors and patients about his business for taking their money. She faces 20 years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000, plus restitution, for each count of wire fraud and each count of conspiracy. She pleaded not guilty. Holmes is the third witness the defense has called and she should be one of the last witnesses before they decide their case. The government, over the course of 11 weeks, called 29 witnesses, including scientists, doctors, retail executives, former employees and even a former Secretary of Defense, to make their case. The defense first called a paralegal from the law firm representing Holmes who presented a number of documents in evidence, followed by a former Theranos board member who joined the firm after the start of the downward spiral of the startup. In what has been the most emotional moment of her time at the helm so far, Holmes said she was raped while a student at Stanford (which she says helped to her decision to give up and focus on starting a business), then claimed that she entered a decade-long psychologically, emotionally and sexually abusive relationship with Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, COO of Theranos . Balwani, in court records, denied the allegations. In pre-trial documents, the defense has indicated that it may call clinical psychologist Dr. Mindy Mechanic to testify as an expert in her case. Mechanic, whose work focuses on the psychosocial consequences of violence, trauma and victimization, assessed Holmes for 14 hours and also conducted interviews with members of his family, according to court documents. (The government was also able to have Holmes assessed by an expert, who it can introduce in response to Dr. Mechanic’s testimony, if she testified.) Holmes’ trial, which has seen a number of delays and setbacks, appears to be drawing to a close. After jurors were excused last Tuesday, Holmes defense attorney Kevin Downey said the defense case “would not last for the rest” of this week after Holmes’ testimony was concluded. Holmes will take the stand on Wednesday in the federal courtroom in San Jose where his trial is underway.

