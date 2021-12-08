Global stocks advance after days of volatility





Global stocks advanced the most in more than a year on Tuesday, with investors encouraged by signs that the Omicron coronavirus variant may be less severe than expected as well as signals from Chinese authorities that they are ready to stimulate the slowdown in the country’s economy. The FTSE All World stock index rose 2.1%, marking its best day since November 2020, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices in the United States posted their biggest single-day gains since March. The S&P 500 closed 2.1% higher, pulling it down to 0.5% from the all-time high it reached before the new variant was first reported last month. There were gains across the board, with over 400 index constituents in the green. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite climbed 3% while the small-cap-focused Russell 2000 rose 2.1%. Stock markets have collapsed over the past fortnight, driven by concerns over Omicron and expectations that the US central bank may tighten monetary policy faster than expected. Scientists are still studying the severity of the Omicron and its potential to evade vaccines, but some early data from South Africa has suggested that the strain could lead to less severe disease than previous waves of infections. “What can you say, it’s a fabulous day, everything is in place,” said Fahad Kamal, chief investment officer at Kleinwort Hambros. He added that suggestions that Omicron might cause less severe illness meant that “a lot of that money sidelined has benefited from this drop – as it has been doing all year.” Emiel van den Heiligenberg, head of asset allocation at Legal & General Investment Management, warned that further measures to limit contact may still be needed, but said the effect of previous lockdowns on market earnings fellows had “been relatively short term.” “Our bet is that equity investors will take a look at it,” he said. Gains in US markets followed a strong day in Europe and Asia. The Europe-wide Stoxx 600 closed 2.4% higher, with tech stocks and cyclicals rising. London’s FTSE 100 gained 1.5%. Meanwhile, in Asia, investors were also encouraged by the announcement on Monday that China’s central bank would free up liquidity for the banking system by reducing the share of deposits that financial institutions must hold in reserve. The highest decision-making body of government is also committed to maintaining a proactive fiscal policy and a “flexible” monetary policy. “With deeds and words, Chinese policymakers are increasingly willing to relax their policies to counter the sharp slowdown in growth,” wrote Wei He, Chinese analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics, in a note. advised Hong Kong’s Hang Seng stock index rose 2.7%, while Tokyo’s Topix closed up 2.2%. The heightened optimism was also reflected in higher oil prices and lower government bond prices. Brent crude, the world’s benchmark for oil, rose 3.2% to $ 75.44 a barrel. In government debt markets, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury rose 0.04 percentage point to 1.48%. Higher yields reflect lower prices. Additional reporting by George Steer in London <> Not covered – Markets, finance and strong opinion Robert Armstrong dissects the most important market trends and explains how the best minds on Wall Street are reacting to them. Register here to receive the newsletter directly in your inbox every day of the week

