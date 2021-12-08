Elon Musk slams Biden agenda, rejects electric vehicle tax credits





Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk criticized President Bidens’ plan to rebuild the U.S. economy, calling on the Senate to reject the administration’s climate and spending proposal. Honestly, it might be better if the bill did not pass. We spent so much money, the federal budget deficit is insane, Musk noted yesterday during a the Wall Street newspaper conference. You can’t just spend $ 3 trillion more than you own each year and expect something bad to happen, he said. Senate Democratic leaders hope to vote this year on the $ 1.7 trillion Bidens reconciliation bill, which passed the House last month and includes record investments in electric vehicle tax credits to drive widespread adoption of electric vehicles. Biden set a target in August that half of all car sales in the United States will be electric by 2030. Most of the major automakers have said they intend to meet that target and would invest billions of dollars in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles. The reconciliation invoice includes a tax credit of $ 7,500 for electric vehicles. An additional incentive of $ 4,500 would be available for electric vehicles manufactured by unions assembled in the United States Tesla, a company that has fought hard against unionization, would not benefit from this provision. But the bill would repeal a law that phased out existing tax credits for automakers after they hit 200,000 electric vehicle sales. This would make Tesla, as well as General Motors Co., eligible again. Musk, however, said Tesla did not need the grant reinstated and called for an end to all government tax credits. All of our sales this year and last year had nothing to do with the tax credit because we were no longer eligible because we were making so many electric cars, he said. I am literally saying get rid of all the subsidies. But also for oil and gas. Musk also attacked a measure of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which became law last month, which aims to develop the country’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The bill allocates up to $ 7.5 billion to create a nationwide network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers. The Department of Transport last week released a information request because it develops guidance for states to help them manage the effort ( Climate wire , November 30). Needless, Musk said. Do we need support for gas stations? We don’t. There is therefore no need for a charging network. I would delete it. Wipe off. Musk is not alone in opposing the electric vehicle tax provisions of the reconciliation bill. Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. Ltd., whose workers are also not unionized, called the additional inducement discriminatory and unfair (Climate wire, September 14). Energy and Natural Resources Senate Speaker Joe Manchin (DW.Va.), who will be instrumental in whether the spending program hits the finish line, also criticized the provision union. West Virginia is home to a Toyota-owned manufacturing plant (Daily E&E, November 29). Ford Motor Co., GM and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, have all come out in favor of the EV provision. The workers at these companies are unionized and would benefit from both the union and American buyout provisions.

