Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,162.65, up 301.55 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 60 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $ 31.70 on 15.6 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up $ 1.25, or 2.3 percent, to $ 54.98 on 10 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Up 59 cents, or 9.6%, to $ 6.73 on 9.9 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up 33 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $ 23.85 on 9.2 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 3.7 percent, to $ 3.95 on 7.6 million shares. Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Telecommunications. Down six cents, or 0.1%, to $ 58.82 on 7.4 million shares. Companies in the news: CIBC (TSX: CM). Up to 71 cents to $ 142.03. CIBC agreed to pay $ 125 million to settle a class action lawsuit that accused the bank of distorting its exposure to US residential mortgage-backed securities before the financial crisis. Investors launched the lawsuit in 2008, alleging that the bank had not only misled the market about the size of its exposure to the US subprime market, but also the volatility of the associated investments. CIBC spokeswoman Nima Ranawana said in a statement that the bank had reached a settlement without any admission of liability or wrongdoing, and the plaintiffs’ claims had still not been proven. The bank lost an appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada in 2015, paving the way for the case to move forward, but the settlement was reached before the case went to trial. The lawsuit aimed to recover nearly $ 4 billion in damages as part of its claim that the bank had failed to properly disclose $ 11.5 billion of exposure to the subprime market. Plaintiff’s attorney, Joel Rochon, said that although there was a compromise on both sides following intense negotiations, he was satisfied with the outcome which brings meaningful restitution to class members and is one of the most important regulations of this type in Canada. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Up to 66 cents or 1.4 percent to $ 48.96. Enbridge Inc. increased its quarterly dividend by announcing the approval of $ 1.1 billion of new capital projects. The Calgary-based pipeline company said on its Investor Day Tuesday that it would now pay a quarterly dividend of 86 cents per share, down from 83.5 cents. He also reaffirmed his forecast range for the year 2021 for adjusted profit of $ 13.9 billion to $ 14.3 billion. In a press release, Al Monaco’s chief executive said recent global energy shortages have confirmed the critical role Enbridge assets will play in the years to come. He said the company’s three-year growth plan will focus on improving returns on existing assets, modernizing the company’s assets and low-capital-intensive opportunities within Enbridge’s conventional operations. Monaco said Enbridge had approved $ 1.1 billion in new growth projects, as well as the $ billion announced earlier this year. Recently announced capital projects include the $ 500 million expansion of its Valley Crossing pipeline in Texas. It will also spend $ 300 million to expand its Dawn to Parkway network in Ontario. The company will also invest $ 100 million in an offshore wind project floating off the south coast of France. Onex Corp. (TSX: ONEX). Up $ 1.58 or 1.7% to $ 96.98. Onex Corp. says its fund Onex Partners V has signed an agreement to buy educational software company Tes Global from Providence Equity Partners LLC. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. According to Toronto-based Onex Corp., Tes has more than 13 million teachers on its online platform and serves more than 17,000 schools in 117 countries. Onex Managing Director Nigel Wright says Tes has a well-established brand and deep relationships with teachers, creating a differentiated place in the market. The deal is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of next year. Onex says that with the deal, Onex Partners V will be approximately 78 percent invested. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 7, 2021. The Canadian Press

