Asian Stocks Advance As Virus Fears Quiet Boost Wall St | World
BANGKOK (AP) Shares rose in Asia on Wednesday after another large rally on Wall Street as investors bet the new variant of the COVID-19 virus would not pose a big threat to the economy.
Shares rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul. Oil prices have fallen slightly.
Japan lowered its growth estimate for the last quarter to minus 3.6% from a previously reported contraction of 3.0%. The change reflected weaker consumer and public demand and trade and lower levels of private stocks.
Economists are forecasting a rebound in the current quarter, thanks to a pickup in activity as the number of coronavirus cases plummets.
Parliament is set to approve a proposal for a record-breaking 56 trillion yen ($ 490 billion) stimulus package, including cash donations and aid to struggling businesses, to help the economy emerge from the doldrums made worse by the pandemic coronavirus.
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 1.5% to 28,872.82 and the Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.9% to 3,626.11. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed at 23,977.24.
In Australia, the S & P / ASX 200 jumped 1.2% to 7,398.90, while the Kospi in South Korea jumped 0.8% to 3,016.25.
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 2.1% for its biggest gain since March, ending at 4,686.75. The Nasdaq climbed 3% to 15,686.92 and the Dow Jones Industrials rose 1.4% to 35,719.43.
Small company stocks have outperformed the broader market, indicating that investors are confident about economic growth. The Russell 2000 gained 2.3% to 2,253.79.
This week’s rebound comes after the market has recorded two straight weeks of losses, weighed down by concerns over the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, mixed labor market data and concerns about inflation.
Comments on Monday from Dr Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, who said early indications suggest the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be less dangerous than the delta variant encouraged investors.
It will take a few more weeks to find out if omicron is more contagious, causes more serious illness, or eludes immunity.
Tech stocks accounted for a large chunk of the gains, with investors focusing on sectors likely to benefit most from solid economic growth and seen as riskier bets. Apple grew 3.5% and Microsoft 2.7%.
Intel rose 3.1% after announcing plans to go public with its Mobileye self-driving car unit in 2022.
A wide range of retailers and other businesses that rely on direct consumer spending also posted strong gains. Amazon.com rose 2.8%, Starbucks gained 2.6%, and General Motors rose 2.8%.
Financial stocks also helped lift the market, benefiting from rising bond yields. Wells Fargo rose 3%.
Energy futures were mostly higher as the price of US crude oil jumped 3.7% to $ 72.05 a barrel. This has helped lift the energy sector up from the S&P 500, which has already topped the other 10 sectors with a gain of 50.7% so far this year.
Oil prices fell on Wednesday, with benchmark US crude losing 29 cents to $ 71.76 a barrel. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, fell 30 cents to $ 75.14 a barrel.
The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.46% from 1.48% on Tuesday night. It fell to 1.34% on Friday as anxious investors sold stocks and piled up in bonds.
Beyond any lingering uncertainty about omicron, Wall Street looks to next week, when the Federal Reserve is expected to hold a two-day meeting of policymakers who could take stock of central banks’ plans to fight inflation. . The Fed has announced plans to step up the pace at which it is cutting its bond purchases, which has helped keep interest rates low. This has raised fears that the Fed will hike its benchmark interest rates next year earlier than expected.
In currency trading, the US dollar slipped to 113.48 Japanese yen from 113.59 yen. The euro fell from $ 1.1292 to $ 1.1292.
AP Business editors Alex Veiga and Damian J. Troise contributed.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
