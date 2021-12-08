Tesla, Intel, Bitcoin: what to watch on the stock market today





Wall Street shares surged at the opening, with investors betting the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 would be milder than previously thought. The Wall Street Journal reported that semiconductor giant Intel INTC 3.10% is considering listing its Mobileye self-driving car unit, which could be valued at $ 50 billion, citing people familiar with the matter. Intel will list the actions of its Mobileye autonomous car unit.

Tesla TSLA 4.24% CEO Elon Musk spoke about the next step for the automaker and SpaceX in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Watch the full interview here.

The executives of Instagram, which is owned by Meta, formerly known as Facebook , FB 1.55% unveiled new features that they believe will make their platform safer for teens.

Private equity firm Permira to acquire cybersecurity software developer Mimecast MIME 5.87% in an all-cash transaction that values ​​the company at $ 5.8 billion.

Coupa Software COUP -2.93% said its third-quarter loss widened from a year earlier as operating expenses jumped.

HealthEquity HQY health savings account manager -24.60% reported a loss in the last quarter and said he expects a loss for the entire year as well.

British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline GSK 1.48% said new early-stage studies have shown its antibody drug to be effective against the coronavirus variant Omicron, adding to data provided last week.

GitLab software editor s GTLB -8.32% early results as a state-owned company showed a larger quarterly loss than Wall Street had expected.

MongoDB MDB Database Company 16.42% raised its annual forecast above analysts’ estimates.

Coinbase COIN cryptocurrency exchange shares 8.81% checked above, reversing direction after closing five consecutive trading sessions. Bitcoin topped $ 51,000, recovering after hitting a low of $ 42,000 on Saturday.

AutoZone AZO auto parts retailer 7.64% reported quarterly earnings per share above Wall Streets estimates.

Clothing company Designer brands DBI 14.44% posted an increase in profits.

Toll brothers, TOLL 0.55% Charging point, CHPT 5.01% Point correction, SFIX 4.61% Dave & Busters, TO PLAY 1.35% CDMO Avid Bioservices 1.14% and Caseys General Stores CASY -0.33% are expected to post profits after the markets close. Card of the day Fears over the economic impact of the new variant of Covid-19 have hit bank stocks hard, but they are still on track for their best year in more than two decades. Write to Anna Hirtenstein at [email protected] Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

