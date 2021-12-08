Business
Stock markets give up their bravado in November
The DJI, S&P 500, NASDAQ and TSX have steadily set new records in each successive month since the early days of the pandemic. November was not without success on this point once again. Over the past month, new highs have been set by the four major indices.
But towards the end of November, things took a different turn. The upward pressure on interest rates due to rapid inflation is a concern that is capturing the attention of investors. However, the upsurge in coronavirus cases caused by the Delta variant is perhaps having an even more negative impact. Additionally, there is uncertainty as to the spread and harmfulness of the Omicron variant.
At least the coronavirus makes it clear that it won’t be easily pushed off the stage or relegated to the chorus. In different iterations, it will continue to require time in the spotlight. Concerns about how this might disrupt the recovery have made investors suspicious.
At the end of November, the closing value of the DJI was -5.7% from its previous high. The S&P 500 was -3.7%; NASDAQ, -4.2%; and the Toronto Stock Exchange, -5.2%.
More telling, however, were the month-to-month changes. Table 2 and Figure 4 present the results of 14 indices from around the world. Only two of the 14 indices recorded increases from October 29 to November 30, the Shanghai Composite (+ 0.5%) and the NASDAQ (+ 0.3%).
The index with the worst month-over-month record in November was the Hong Kong Hang Seng, at -7.5%.
Short-term gloom aside, the NASDAQ continues to lead the world in year-over-year gains at + 27.4%, but is closely followed by the Pre-Market Index. emerging iShares, + 26.8%, and by the S&P 500, + 26.1%.
Next come the Russell 2000, + 20.8% and the TSX, + 20.2%.
Also up a fifth, STOXX Europe, + 19.3%, although neither the German DAX 30 nor the London FTSE did as well, + 13.6% and + 12.7% respectively.
Japan’s Nikkei is up 5.3% year on year.
Among the 14 international indices, the only percentage of negative variation from one year to the next belongs to the Hang Seng, -10.9%.
Importance for construction
How important is stock market joy or sadness for construction? For consumers, there are specific surveys to reveal “trust” levels. For investors, the evolution of the stock markets is the best indicator of their confidence in the prospects of the business world.
In turn, a good business prognosis has a direct impact on the capital expenditure on machinery and equipment and, not to mention, structures.
Table 1: Stock markets – performance of key indices – November 30, 2021
Chart 1: American stock markets November 30, 2021
Graph 2: Performances of the main stock market indices over the last 12 months
Graph 3: Performance of the main stock market indices since the 2008-09 decline
Table 2: Main national and international stock market indices – November 30, 2021
Graph 4: Stock market performance: United States and Canada vs Rest of the world
Year-over-year at month-end close, November 30, 2021
Alex Carrick is Chief Economist for ConstructConnect. He has given presentations across North America on construction prospects in the United States, Canada and around the world. Mr. Carrick has been with the company since 1985. Links to his many articles are posted on Twitter. @ConstructConnx, which has 50,000 subscribers.
