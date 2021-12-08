Increased sales could make this industry your best stock market game for 2022





It’s been a year for many industries, and not just because of rebounds in sales after the temporary shutdown of so many companies during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unprecedented stimulus payments by the federal government to consumers have helped fuel pent-up demand, and with component supply disruptions, the most obvious distortion has been seen on car dealership lots.

That’s why David Dineen, chief investment officer for global small caps at Spouting Rock Asset Management, believes three major auto dealer chains are well positioned for stock price gains in 2022 and beyond. We are emerging from the sales trough for this business cycle for new cars, he said in an interview. Spouting Rock Asset Management is based in Bryn Mawr, Pa., And manages $ 3.1 billion in assets. The supply shortage caused sales of new cars and light trucks to drop to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) of 14.4 million units in October from a SAAR of 18.8 million in April, according to the Bureau. of Economic Analysis. Federal Reserve Bank of Saint-Louis



Dineen described the October SAAR as a level of recession, highlighting an opportunity for investors as auto dealers trade at lower valuations than automakers and parts suppliers. Bad compositions for many industries in 2022 When covering financial results, Wall Street analysts and the financial media obsess over year-over-year comparisons due to seasonality. But these compositions can paint a confusing picture. For example, an industry whose sales slumped in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in the first quarter of 2020 could have shown stellar improvement a year later, even if its sales had not been close to returning to pre-pandemic levels. Artificially high year-over-year increases in sales, profits or cash flow this year could be followed by much slower growth rates as companies in various industries move closer to pre-pandemic standards. According to Dineen, you will have difficult compositions for much of the consumption in 2022. And that’s why he thinks the big dealerships that sell new cars are a good place for investors who want to do another pandemic rebound game. Low valuations for car dealerships Auto dealerships as a group have seen upward valuation from investors as the shortage of new cars caused sales to plummet, while creating upward pressure on prices and a shortage of used cars. To illustrate how this affected stock valuations relative to earnings, we looked at the six auto dealers included in the S&P 1500 XX Composite Index: SP1500.

(consisting of the S&P 500 SPX,

the S&P 400 Mid Cap MID index

and the S&P Small Cap SML index

). Here’s how the forward price-to-earnings ratios of the six car dealerships have evolved since the end of 2019: FactSet



Forward P / E ratios are based on rolling 12-month earnings estimates among analysts polled by FactSet. Click on the tickers to learn more about each company. Click here for Tomi Kilgores’ in-depth guide to the wealth of free information on the MarketWatch listing page. The exception to the downward P / E movement for these dealers was CarMax Inc. KMX. CarMax has had the most influence in the used car market, which is on fire, Dineen said. The other five dealers in the table sell both new and used vehicles. Over the next two years, as the supply chain likely recovers and new car production rebounds, he favors AutoNation Inc. AN,

Asbury Automotive Inc. ABG,

and Sonic Automotive Inc. SAH

for an increase in P / E ratios and stock prices. For CarMax, the comparisons could become slippery over the next two years, if a return to new car sales levels in 2019 or 2020 causes the used car market to cool, Dineen said. Here’s a simpler way to compare the current forward P / E ratios of the six Composite 1500 dealers to their pre-pandemic levels. The list is sorted by market capitalization: Society Teleprinter Market capitalization. (millions of $) Term P / E Dec. 3 2021 Term P / E Dec. 31 2019 Medium term P / E since December 31, 2019 CarMax inc. KMX $ 23,425 19.5 15.9 20.1 Lithia Motors inc. BOY $ 8,899 7.8 11.4 13.1 AutoNation Inc. A $ 8,164 6.9 10.3 9.6 Asbury Automobile Group Inc. ABG $ 4,031 5.8 10.6 9.6 Group 1 Automobile Inc. GPI $ 3,730 5.9 8.9 7.1 Sonic Automotive Inc. Class A SEEN $ 1,465 5.4 10.5 9.7 Source: FactSet Unlike the three dealers he favors (AutoNation, Asbury and Sonic), Dineen pointed out that Ford Motor Co. F

is trading at a futures P / E of 9.8, while General Motors Co. GM

is trading at a futures P / E of 8.7. Meanwhile, auto parts retailers are trading much higher, with OReilly Automotive Inc. ORLY

at a forward P / E of 21.6, AutoZone Inc. AZO

to 18.3 and Advance Auto Parts Inc. AAP

to 17.4. Read: AutoZone stock leaps after big profits and exceeded sales expectations, as gross margins decline View of Wall Street Here are the expected compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of sales for the six dealers, based on consensus estimates through to the 2023 timeline among analysts polled by FactSet. Sales figures are in millions. Society Teleprinter Estimated turnover 2021 Estimated revenue 2022 Estimated revenue 2023 CAGR of sales estimated over two years CarMax inc. KMX $ 27,946 $ 30,102 $ 30,372 4% Lithia Motors inc. BOY $ 22,700 $ 27,224 $ 32,416 19% AutoNation Inc. A $ 25,726 $ 27,369 $ 28,384 5% Asbury Automobile Group Inc. ABG $ 9,623 $ 15,236 $ 16,290 30% Group 1 Automobile Inc. GPI $ 13,676 $ 16,343 $ 18,034 15% Sonic Automotive Inc. Class A SEEN $ 12,343 $ 16,890 $ 18,684 23% Source: FactSet Here’s a summary of the opinions of brokerage analysts surveyed by FactSet: Society Teleprinter Stock purchase notes Share neutral notes Share sales notes Closing price on December 6 Consensus price target Implied 12-month upside potential CarMax inc. KMX 61% 33% 6% $ 144.50 $ 152.15 5% Lithia Motors inc. BOY 80% 13% 7% $ 293.88 $ 469.15 60% AutoNation Inc. A 33% 67% 0% $ 124.57 $ 156.13 25% Asbury Automobile Group Inc. ABG 60% 40% 0% $ 174.24 $ 249.25 43% Group 1 Automobile Inc. GPI 67% 33% 0% $ 206.08 $ 270.50 31% Sonic Automotive Inc. Class A SEEN 67% 22% 11% $ 50.14 $ 71.14 42% Source: FactSet CarMax has 61% purchases or equivalent ratings. However, the stock is close to its target price. Analysts see a high double-digit rise for everyone else, even though only a third rate AutoNation at a buy. How does Tesla fit in? Asked about the long-term viability of new car dealers, in light of Tesla Inc.’s TSLA.

non-dealer distribution model for its electric vehicles, said Dineen: What really matters to us is valuation. There is no doubt that Tesla is a great company, he said, but he added that Tesla’s stock price is valued to win 100% of electric vehicle sales. When we look at the automobile in general, we think dealerships make the most sense, he said. Don’t miss: Tesla shares are still cheap, says manager of new ETF that made Musks EV company # 1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/a-sales-surge-might-make-this-industry-your-best-stock-market-play-for-2022-11638884309 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos