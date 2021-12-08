Business
EU has a new weapon in the stock market battle
The world’s oldest stock exchange is on a roll. Amsterdam took advantage of the upheaval caused by Brexit to overtake London as the most active European equity market.
Euronext Amsterdam, to use its official name, has also benefited from rules allowing prospectuses in English, access to wider liquidity via the other six exchanges from the same owner and openness to innovations such as vehicles from special purpose acquisition. This year, it hit a new high in terms of money raised through initial public offerings. Biotech firm BenevolentAI plans to join it through the continent’s largest planned Spac merger, even though it’s based in London.
Of course, the London Stock Exchange is responding. It still hosts many more IPOs in total, and Shell recently announced plans to remove the Dutch half from its dual listing and move its tax residence and all of its shares to London.
For all this drama, the rivalry between Amsterdam and London largely misses the point. The real action has increasingly moved elsewhere. Europe as a whole is being left behind by the US, Chinese and Hong Kong markets when it comes to stock trading, corporate bond issuance and just about everything else that matters.
U.S. markets hosted 954 IPOs in 2021, while all EU and UK stock exchanges combined recorded 389, according to Dealogic. Listed companies in Asia-Pacific and the United States have each increased significantly in share of total global market capitalization since 2006, while European companies (including those in the United Kingdom and Switzerland) have declined by 30 to 17 percent of the total, according to New Financial, a think tank.
“The long-term trends are pretty scary,” says William Wright, its managing director. “The American and Asian markets have a much more dynamic economic hinterland. “
Europe has no shortage of innovative start-ups. But global investors have historically reduced their earning potential relative to their competitors elsewhere, as the continent’s economies grow more slowly and national borders make it more difficult for businesses to grow.
The EU now has a chance to change the narrative that it cannot afford to miss. In the first nine months of this year, European start-ups attracted 19% of global venture capital funding, up from 13% in 2020. Europe looks attractive in part by comparison. China is cracking down on foreign investment and tech groups, and many US private groups have tantalizing valuations.
But it also reflects the growing success of the EU and the UK in areas such as fintech and biotechnology. The vast majority of venture capital money this year is late stage funding, which has more than tripled this year to $ 60 billion. This means that many recipients will soon be looking to go public.
Historically, many of the stronger groups have been drawn to the US stock exchanges by a large investor base and more active trading, especially among retail investors. In the past five years, 60 companies from the EU and the UK have been listed in the US, while only 16 companies have done the reverse, according to Dealogic.
UK policymakers are scrambling to make the UK more attractive. The Financial Conduct Authority changed its Spac rules in August and last week finalized a major overhaul of the listing regime aimed at wooing entrepreneurial firms. Founders who chose to register on the premium section of the market will be allowed to own shares with enhanced voting rights and only make 10 percent of the shares available to the public, compared to 25 percent.
The size of the EU gives it natural advantages. Brussels has talked for years about a true cross-border financial services market without delivering. Such a capital markets union would make it easier for companies to raise funds at home. He recently proposed the creation of live databases, called Consolidated Tapes, to unify a patchwork of over 400 marketplaces. The enthusiasm of the new German government gave it a boost. But swift action is needed, and not just on stock market rules.
“Europe must allow faster expansion of businesses across borders. As the harmonization of administration, taxation, rules and regulation in 27 countries takes time, you may need a common overlay or sandbox where fast growing companies can agree to meet European standards and then enter all EU countries at the same time, ”says Jan Mischke of the McKinsey World Institute.
If Brussels drops the ball, Amsterdam’s victory over London will be hollow.
