Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday, December 7
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street poised to continue rally as Omicron fears fade
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, December 1, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Dow futures jumped about 300 points on Tuesday, a day after the 30-stock average jumped 646 points, or nearly 1.9%, as investors worried less about the new variant Covid omicron. The S&P 500 gained more than 1% and the recently slipped Nasdaq joined the rally and advanced nearly 1%. Wall Street, which had a losing week last week, has been volatile recently, as evidenced by the ups and downs of the Dow Jones since it fell 905 points on November 26.
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday new data from early-stage studies showed its antibody-based Covid therapy was efficient against the 37 identified mutations of omicron. Last week, further preclinical data showed that the treatment, developed by GSK and the US company Vir Biotechnology, worked on key mutations in omicron. Vir shares initially rose around 7% pre-market, but gave up most of those gains. GSK gained nearly 0.5%.
2. CEO of oldest major airline announces retirement
Doug Parker, CEO of American Airlines
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
Actions of American Airlines gained 3% in pre-market after the carrier announced Tuesday that its CEO Doug Parker was stepping down. He will be replaced by US President Robert Isom, effective March 31. Parker, 60, was the longest-serving general manager of a major US airline. He will continue as chairman of the board of directors of American. Parker is the second CEO of a major airline this year to announce his retirement. Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly has announced he will step down in February, handing over the leadership role to fellow longtime executive Bob Jordan.
3. Intel to go public with its Mobileye autonomous car unit next year
Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua poses with a Mobileye driverless vehicle at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City on July 20, 2021.
Jeenah Moon | Reuters
Dow stocks Intel was up about 8% during pre-release on Tuesday, the morning after the Silicon Valley chipmaker announced plans to go public with its Mobileye unit in mid-2022. Intel bought the Israeli autonomous driving company for $ 15.3 billion in 2017, as part of an effort to expand into new markets. Intel has said it will remain the majority shareholder of Mobileye, which was founded in Jerusalem by Amnon Shashua and Ziv Aviram in 1999. Over the years, Mobileye has partnered with Tesla, BMW, Volvo and General Motors. Last July, it signed an agreement with Ford to support the automaker’s next generation of advanced driving and safety features.
4. Tesla to repair some Autopilot cameras; Musk criticizes Bill Biden
Maja Hitij | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Tesla is replacing repeater cameras in the front fenders of at least several hundred of its Fremont, Calif., S, X and 3 models, though the company has yet to launch a voluntary recall. This is according to internal service documents that the electric car maker distributed at the end of November. CEO Elon Musk, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, said “maybe it is better” if President Joe Biden’s $ 1.75 trillion social spending plan, which includes incentives to buy electric vehicles, did not become law. The bill authorized the House but not the Senate. Of course, Tesla was helped by government grants.
5.Instagram Announces Teen Safety Updates Before Hearing
UKRAINE – 2020/11/06: In this photo illustration an Instagram logo is displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Valera Golovniov / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Pictures | LightRocket | Getty Images
Instagram said on Tuesday it was launching several new features in an effort to improve the safety of teens in the app, like parental controls and an option to prevent people from tagging or mentioning teens. The changes come a day before Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri first testifies before Congress. Mosseri’s next appearance follows explosive reports that showed Facebook and Instagram owner Meta to be aware of the damage their apps and services are doing, including to teen mental health. Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms.
Follow all market actions like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/07/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-tuesday-dec-7.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]