What do traders need to know about today’s rising stock markets?





Breeding bulls are eager to overcome recent nervousness surrounding the new Omicron Covid variant with data from South Africa suggesting the strain is causing milder symptoms than other variants. Bullish factors Experts warn, however, that the data pool is relatively small, as Omicron was only detected a few weeks ago. While a larger dataset might come to a different conclusion, early results are encouraging and investors at the moment seem happy to be returning to some of the so-called “reopening” stocks like airlines, hotels and more. the live shows that were beaten. recently. Vaccine makers are expected to start publishing data regarding efficacy against the new variant within the next two weeks. The bulls are also encouraged by the news that China’s central bank is taking action to boost its sluggish economy which has suffered from an energy crisis and real estate fallout, as well as extreme Covid measures that have weighed on both on industrial production and consumer consumption. Inflation, especially in the manufacturing sector, is also accused of containing China’s growth, with the country’s producer price index rising in October at the fastest pace in at least 25 years. Data to monitor Data for November, which will be released Wednesday night, should show lower ex-factory prices. Many economists believe that rising manufacturing prices in China have contributed to overall global inflationary pressures as the country exports much of its industrial output. China’s global trade surplus hit record levels in October. The Bears now fear an increase in trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies now that the United States has officially announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics which are expected to begin in Beijing in less than 60 days. While US athletes can still compete, US officials will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games. Such a snub from prominent Western leaders and other governments following this lead could really set China on fire, so be very careful. Today here at home, US data includes international merchandise trade, with analysts expecting US imports to slow. This in turn could be seen as good news for inflation, as slowing consumer demand could go a long way in easing pressures on the supply chain. At the same time, if imports fall too sharply, it could stoke concerns about the health of U.S. consumers who have so far failed to show signs of slowing spending amid current inflationary trends and shortages. generalized goods. Productivity and costs and consumer credit are also due today. On the profit side, today’s highlights include Autozone, Casey’s General Stores, ChargePoint, and Stitch Fix. New York becomes the first American city to impose vaccination against Covid-19 on workers in the private sector. The new measure will take effect on December 27 and will cover around 184,000 businesses. New York will also require children between the ages of 5 and 11 present proof of vaccination for indoor meals, entertainment and fitness.

