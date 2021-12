New York Stock Exchange trades heavily, extends positive streak

(EFE) The New York Stock Exchange opened on Tuesday with further gains, fueled by diminishing concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and in tune with global stocks, as traders again ditched currencies and safe-haven bonds. In the first minutes of negotiations, the Dow jones increased by 1.2%, while the selective S&P 500 it increased by 1.7%. In turn, technology Nasdaq it increased by 2.3%. Risk appetite also helped the dollar rally against safe haven pairs like the yen, which had lost 0.6% overnight, while a confidence-sensitive currency like the australian dollar also found buyers. For their part, safe assets like government bonds were moving in the opposite direction. At EuropeAt halftime, London’s FTSE 100 gained 1.2% and Frankfurt DAX was up 2.06%. The CAC 40 in Paris adds 2.27%. During this time, Southeast Asia Scholarships They closed with steady increases after China posted significant growth in its trade balance in November. Reports from South Africa said local omicron cases had shown only mild symptoms and the United States’ leading infectious disease authority, Anthony Fauci, said CNN that “there doesn’t appear to be a great degree of seriousness” so far. A person walks on Wall Street near the New York Foreign Exchange market, in a file photo. EFE / Justin Lane

The good news regarding omicron severity should be taken with caution. Faster transmission could outweigh the benefits of milder symptoms, ”ING researchers said in a note. “More generally, it is still early days, even though the markets are starting to show omicron fatigue.” In commodities, crude prices rose more than 2%, adding to the nearly 5% rebound the day before, amid fading concerns about the impact of omicron on global demand for fuel. Copper prices also rose, while gold held steady at $ 1,778.5 an ounce on expectations that US consumer price data – which will be released later in the week – will show an acceleration in inflation. (With information from Reuters and AP) KEEP READING: Chile recorded annual inflation of 6.7%, the highest since 2008 Computer Scientist Claiming to Be Bitcoin’s Creator Wins Lawsuit, Will Avoid Paying Over $ 50,000 Million

