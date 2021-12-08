Binance Singapore branch acquires 18% stake in private stock exchange





Binance Asia Services, the Singaporean arm of the main cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has acquired a stake in a local private stock exchange, Hg Exchange (HGX). On December 7, the company officially announcementan acquisition of an 18% post-money stake in HGX, an exchange authorized and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Binance Singapore CEO Richard Teng said the new investment will help Binance and HGX further expand the scale of products and services supported by blockchain technology in Singapore. Traditional crypto and financial offerings continue to converge. We aim to work together with HGX to improve the blockchain ecosystem in Singapore, Teng said. HGX is a private, community-driven exchange founded by financial institutions such as wealth management firm PhillipCapital, local financial services group PrimePartners and Fundnel, a private investment technology platform in Southeast Asia. . The exchange would use the Zilliqa blockchain. After working as CEO of Financial Services Regulatory Authority at Abu Dhabi Global Market, Teng joined Binance Singapore as CEO in August 2021, a few years after the launch of the Singapore branch. According to the CEO, Binance continues to work closely with key government agencies to support the growth of the blockchain ecosystem and is actively recruiting local talent. Related: Singapore suspends Bitgets license exchange for K-pop coin promotion The new investment comes shortly after Binance encountered regulatory issues in Singapore. In late September, Binance banned users in Singapore from using its platform, citing compliance concerns. Previously, Binance limited product offerings in Singapore amid regulators alleging the company may have violated payments laws. Huobi has chosen to leave Singapore as a global company in order to launch a dedicated local entity in November 2021.

