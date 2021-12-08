Investors bought $ 6.7 billion worth of shares during last week’s Omicron drop, the highest inflow in 4 years, according to Bank of America





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Spencer Platt / Getty Images Bank of America said on Tuesday that investors invested $ 6.7 billion in U.S. stocks during last week’s decline.

That amount marked the highest inflows since 2017, with institutions, hedge funds and private clients piling up.

The S&P 500 has rebounded from the weekly decline of 1.2%. Investors took advantage of a recent stock sale triggered by the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant by pumping nearly $ 7 billion into the market, moves that represent the biggest inflows in four years, said Tuesday. Bank of America. The investment bank estimated that its clients bought stocks and exchange-traded funds at $ 6.7 billion, the highest inflow since 2017. As a percentage of US market capitalization, the purchases were the largest since December 2020. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% last week following reports that a new strain of highly mutated coronavirus was detected in South Africa. The news has raised fears that health and law officials around the world will order further shutdowns at businesses and schools, which could derail the global economic and financial recovery. BofA said investors bought shares in eight of the S&P 500’s 11 tech-led sectors, allowing the group to mark its first inflows since early October. Investors also invested in consumer discretionary and financial stocks and continued to buy energy issues during the fall in oil prices. Health and utilities advocacy groups, however, were not in favor, with every sector recording cash outflows. Institutional clients dominated net purchases last week and private client inflows were the largest since February, the bank said. The S&P 500 has been in rebound mode from last week’s slump as Tuesday’s session generated more than 2% intraday gains. The benchmark index was once again pushing towards a 25% increase since the start of the year.

