Bipin Rawat: Indian Air Force helicopter crashes with military leader on board





The Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, was one of 14 people on board, including the crew, when the helicopter crashed en route from Sulur to the city of Wellington in Tamil Nadu, the IAF said. Rawat’s condition was not immediately clear. The cause of the crash and details of the other passengers are not yet known. At least four bodies were found at the crash site, according to state broadcaster Doordarshan News and Press Trust of India, a news agency jointly owned by Indian newspapers. Three people have so far been rescued and transferred to a hospital, according to Doordarshan. The IAF said “an investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of the crash.” Rawat was appointed Chief of Defense Staff of India in December 2019. Prior to that he was Chief of Staff of the Army. During a career spanning more than 40 years, Rawat commanded several battalions for the Indian Army. He has received several awards for his services. He was first appointed to the Indian Army in December 1978. CNN has contacted the IAF, the Indian Army and the Department of Defense. Indian Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted that he was shocked to learn of the accident, adding: “I pray for the safety and well-being of all.”

