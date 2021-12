GameStop, Stitch Fix, SentinelOne, Novavax: what to watch for when the stock market opens today

Stock futures are slowly rising after Tuesday’s rally on Wall Street, with optimism that Omicron won’t be the disaster some feared. Here is what was looked at in the exchanges on Wednesday: GameStop GME 6.40% must declare their winnings after the closing bell.

Covid-19 vaccine makers were down before the opening. Novavax NVAX 28.89% lost 5.9%, Moderna MRNA 6.41% slipped 3.4% and Pfizer PFE 0.47% fell 2.3%. The first laboratory tests showed that the Omicron variant weakened the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Robinhood HOOD Markets 3.79% gained 3.6% before marketing. After the close on Tuesday, the provider of trading applications requested the termination of its registration statement for the resale of shares of certain shareholders. The company noted that this would not change the number of shares available for sale.

Travel inventories were up. Carnival CCL cruise operator -0.48% added 2.4%, hotel chain Marriott International MAR -0.11% gained 1.5% and United Airlines rose 1.7%.

SentinelOne S Cyber ​​Security Company 13.40% fell 11% pre-market after reporting a loss for the last quarter.

Luxury home builder Toll Brothers TOL 0.55% was up 0.7% pre-market after saying fourth-quarter profit nearly doubled as sales increased, beating analysts’ expectations.

Stitch Fix SFIX 4.61% dipped 25%. Online clothing retailers suffered a quarterly loss due to a tax benefit they had accrued during the period of the previous year. The video screen of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York on the day of Stitch Fix’s IPO, November 17, 2017.

Dave & Busters Entertainment PLAY 1.35% gained 3.9%. The board of directors of the entertainment and dining venues has approved a $ 100 million share buyback program.

AeroVironment AVAV -27.48% slipped 0.4%. The robotic systems company cut its forecast for fiscal 2022, citing various issues including delays in the supply chain. Card of the day Bitcoin’s weekend liquidation and subsequent rebound illustrate the volatility of the crypto markets, but also its growing link to traditional asset classes. Write to James Willhite at [email protected] Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

