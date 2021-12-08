Falling natural gas prices a sign of hope for consumers





After hitting their highest levels since 2014 just a few months ago, natural gas prices have fallen in recent weeks, falling more than 10% on Monday alone, a development that could provide much-needed relief to many. Americans bracing for high heating bills. This winter. The latest drop came after the release of the government’s updated weather forecast predicting a warmer-than-expected winter. Natural gas prices traded on the futures market are now back to levels prevailing last summer and are down about 41% from their October high. After plunging sharply during the height of pandemic lockdowns as the economy slowed, prices for energy and other commodities have skyrocketed this year as the economic recovery accelerates and many goods and commodities have become entangled in tangled global supply chains. Natural gas, used to heat nearly half of American homes, almost doubled in price earlier this fall. Prices remain higher than they were during the height of the pandemic, at around $ 3.75 per thousand cubic feet on the New York Mercantile Exchange. These prices have risen about 50 percent since January, but are well below those at the end of October, when they exceeded $ 6 per thousand cubic feet.

Natural gas prices have recently fallen more sharply as the weather in much of the country was warmer than expected. Concerns over gas supplies, which were a much bigger problem in Europe, have also subsided in the United States.

We still have January, February, March, but it’s certainly a good sign that it’s going down, said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, a group of state officials that provide assistance to households. in need. If it’s a warmer winter, then our fuel economy estimates will go down, and if fuel consumption is down, that will lower the price of fuel. It’s a good sign. Even though the winter months are not as cold as average, other factors, including limited supply and high demand for gas from power plants and other users, could keep heating costs high. , said energy experts. Conversely, gas prices could fall further if the Omicron variant of the coronavirus proves to be more dangerous than expected, slowing the economy and undermining demand for goods and services.

Good news regarding energy prices has been scarce for consumers lately. General inflation indicators have reached the highest rates in decades. The vagaries of the weather and climate change can now cut them off at least a temporary break. Several states experienced some of their hottest December days on record. The temperature in central park reached 61 degrees on Monday. According to national oceanic and atmospheric administrations Climate forecasting center, above average temperatures throughout the south and much of the east could prevail for most of this winter. Jon Gottschalck, chief of the operational forecasting arm at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said these milder conditions would be the result of the recent development of atmospheric conditions known as La Nia. But he warns that all forecasts are probabilistic, not certainty, and that violent and volatile cold spells are still expected in the months to come. In his Short-term energy outlook released on TuesdayThe U.S. Energy Information Agency noted that the evolving effects of consumer behavior on energy demand due to the pandemic present a wide range of potential outcomes for energy use.

