Take a peek inside Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar

Southie's new Cannonball Cafe debuts

Guy Fieri puts his last stamp on Boston, but it isn’t in the form of another “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” visit. On Thursday, the famous chef and larger-than-life restaurateur will open his doors Boston Cuisine + Bar by Guy Fieri in collaboration with Big Night Entertainment Group (BNEG). This is the second Boston restaurant that the Mayor of Flavortown and BNEG have worked on together; the first one, Tequila Cocina by Guy Fieri, debuted at the Hub on Causeway in 2019. (Fieri also partnered with BNEG when he opened Guy Fieri’s Foxwood Kitchen + Bar at Foxwoods Resort Casino.) Their latest collaboration replaces Explorer, which was located in a former Grand Masonic Lodge at 186 Tremont St. and closed in March 2020. Boston Cuisine + Bar by Guy Fieri. – Provided “After working hand in hand with Guy for years and forging a very close personal and business relationship with him, we are able to bring another Guy Fieri concept to Boston,” said Ed Kane, Director of BNEG, in a press release. . “I live 100 meters from the front door and I have such an affinity for the region. I am proud to be able to bring Guy’s iconic food and Big Night hospitality to the neighborhood. Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar transformed the space into a colorful and heartwarming restaurant, with olive green stalls and a menu that included jalapeño pork poppers and pastrami egg rolls. Diners will recognize Tequila Cocina’s famous Fieri trash nachos, as well as dirty chili cheese fries, a selection of chicken wings, and ‘Big Bite Burgers and Sandwiches’ which include the Primetime American Kobe burger, a grinder. hot pastrami and a lobster roll served with Cape Cod chips. There are also larger entrees, like St. Louis pork ribs served with mac and cheese, Texas toast, and coleslaw; and fried chicken in buttermilk brine drizzled with spicy honey. In short: you won’t leave Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar hungry. Like Tequila Cocina, Fieri’s new restaurant will feature a handful of margaritas, along with Guy’s famous Bloody Mary BBQ, a strawberry mojito, apple sangria, and an espresso martini. Beer and wine will also be available. Earlier this year, Proud says The Boston Globe that he considers Boston “a great little town with a mix of eclectic people”. “It’s a fantastic brewing town. Fantastic energy, ”he told the publication. “This restaurant, right next to the Common, will add to the fun.” When it opens on December 9, Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar will serve dinner Thursday through Saturday, with the intention of adding lunch in the future. Boston Cuisine + Bar by Guy Fieri; 186 Tremont Street, Boston; Thursday to Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to closing; guyfieri.com/eat-at-guys/guy-fieris-american-kitchen-bar Stay up to date with food news Sign up for The Dish and get the latest food and restaurant news delivered to your inbox.

