Better.com boss apologizes for laying off 900 employees in Zoom call | Business





The managing director of a US mortgage company that laid off 900 employees in a Zoom call has apologized for not showing respect and appreciation for the staff he laid off. Better.com Founder and CEO Vishal Garg expressed his contrition in a message (pdf) posted on his company website. Garg said he was sorry for the way I handled the layoffs last week after staff outcry during the video call last Wednesday. The 43-year-old added: I haven’t shown the proper respect and appreciation for those affected and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to terminate, but by communicating it I missed the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you. I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse. I am deeply sorry and pledge to learn from this situation and do more to be the leader you expect of me. According to a leaked recording of the call to shoot, Garg began with the message: I come to you with some bad news. He then added: If you are on this call, you are part of the unlucky group laid off. Your employment here is terminated with immediate effect. A former call employee described the meeting as being three minutes long, in an interview with the daily beast. They threw us like garbage. We were there from the start and worked hard for the company and for our roles, said another. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Better.com, a mortgage lender startup recently valued at around $ 7 billion ($ 5.3 billion), has also been hit by resignations from its executive team since the call, according to reports on TechCrunch and the Insider. Garg said in his apology he would speak more at a full staff meeting, adding that Better.com’s 2022 goals were the most important metrics. The post ended with: I believe in you, I believe in Better, and I believe that by working together we can improve homeownership together.

