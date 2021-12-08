Renault Zoe goes from hero to zero in the rating of the European security agency





A Renault ZOE electric car is pictured at a dealership in Les Sorinières, near Nantes, France on October 23, 2020. REUTERS / Stephane Mahe / File Photo Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register

LONDON, Dec. 8 (Reuters) – French automaker Renault (RENA.PA) received a heavy blow for its popular electric model Zoe on Wednesday, as the European New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) gave it a rating of zero star safety in tests which are standards for Europe. The automaker, which is cutting costs and working to turn around performance after straining itself through years of ambitious global expansion, also received a star for its cheaper electric model Dacia Spring. “Renault was once synonymous with safety,” Euro NCAP Secretary General Michiel van Ratingen said in a statement. “But these disappointing results for ZOE and Dacia Spring show that safety has now become collateral damage in the group’s transition to electric cars.” Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Renault said in a statement that the Zoe was a safe vehicle, which met all regulatory safety standards. “These standards are constantly evolving and are becoming more and more strict in all areas, especially in terms of security,” added the company. “Renault is therefore continually improving its offer in order to comply with the regulations applicable where its vehicles are sold. Euro NCAP ratings are not binding as they do not certify vehicles for road use. But European consumers are paying attention to Euro NCAP tests and automakers are aggressively marketing good ratings. This is only the third time that Euro NCAP has given a car a zero star rating and if that hurts sales of the Zoe, it could put pressure on Renault for a quick upgrade or speed up the launch of the next one. version of the car. Euro NCAP said the latest Zoe had a worse seat-mounted side airbag than previous versions. Euro NCAP noted that the Renault Laguna was the first car to receive a five-star rating in 2001. Renault did not address the issue of airbags in its statement. In the year through October, the Zoe was the third best-selling all-electric car in Europe, behind the leading Tesla Model 3 (TSLA.O) and Volkswagen’s ID.3 (VOWG_p.DE ). The Dacia brand has said the Spring goes beyond European safety regulations, but doesn’t add advanced features that customers won’t pay for. In a press release titled “Hero to Zero,” UK insurance group Thatcham Research noted that the Zoe initially received a five-star rating in 2013. “It’s a shame to see Renault threatening a safety pedigree built from the start of scoring,” said Matthew Avery, director of research strategy at Thatcham and member of the board of Euro NCAP. Eleven cars received ratings in Euro NCAP’s latest round of testing for 2021, which did not include Tesla models. A number of other vehicles received five stars, including BMW’s Electric iX (BMWG.DE), Daimler’s Electric Mercedes-Benz EQS (DAIGn.DE), Nissan’s Qashqai (7201.T) and VW Volkswagen Caddy. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Carmel Crimmins Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/renault-zoe-goes-hero-zero-european-safety-agency-rating-2021-12-08/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos