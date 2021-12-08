Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage causes chaos





An outage of Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing unit of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) caused a series of backlogs in the e-commerce giant’s warehouses on Tuesday, December 7 and cleared popular websites and apps including Google, Disney Plus, Venmo, DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), Slack, and app-based trading company Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD). Frequently visited government websites, such as the My Social Securitya portal for online accounts accessing the United States Social Security Administration, also reported disruptions that began around 10:45 a.m. standard time. ‘East (EST). Smart home devices have not been spared either. AWS customers have reported issues with Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices and services, such as Alexa, Ring security cameras, and iRobot vacuum cleaners. Key points to remember A multi-hour AWS outage has taken down popular websites, disrupted smart devices, and caused delivery delays to Amazon warehouses.

The blackout comes at one of the busiest times of the year and has caused widespread disruption as many people continue to work and study from home during the pandemic.

The main companies and devices affected are Google, Disney Plus, Venmo, DoorDash, Spotify, Alexa, Ring and the Robinhood business app.

AWS said it identified the root cause of the issue, which caused API console issues, primarily affecting the east coast.

Earlier Tuesday, the Downdetector.com outage tracking website revealed more than 24,000 reported issues with AWS.

AWS, the largest cloud computing provider in the United States, later confirmed that the outages mainly affected the East Coast region, adding that it had identified the root cause of the problem. “We have identified the root cause of the problem causing the service application programming interface (API) and console issues in the US-EAST-1 region and are starting to see signs of recovery,” reads -on in a notice on the AWS Status web page. However, the company did not provide an estimated recovery time for when its services would be fully restored. Earlier Tuesday, the Downdetector.com outage tracking website revealed more than 24,000 reported issues with AWS. However, the reports had fallen below 3,500 by late afternoon. a Application programming interface (API) is a set of programming codes that queries data, analyzes responses, and sends instructions between one software platform and another. APIs are widely used to provide data services in a wide variety of domains and contexts. Breakdowns are not uncommon Research firm Gartner Inc. estimates that major cloud platforms experience significant outages quarterly every year. However, given that AWS controls around 90% of the cloud infrastructure market, and many people continue to work and study from home during the pandemic, the disruption has been widely felt. “These guys have almost grown too big to fail. A lot of our day-to-day lives rely on activities that run on these cloud platforms,” Gartner Vice President Sid Nag told The Wall Street Journal. . In the second quarter of 2021, AWS achieved record net sales of $ 14.8 billion, representing just over 13% of Amazon’s total net sales. The outage comes just months after the services of social media giant Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) were taken offline due to network issues, affecting some of its most used apps, including WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger. Doug Madory, director of internet analytics for network intelligence firm Kentik Inc., told The Associated Press he doesn’t believe malicious activity caused the downtime. Amazon has experienced 27 outages in the past 12 months, according to the ToolTester review tool website. Despite the outage, Amazon stocks held onto their early gains, closing 2.8% higher on Tuesday afternoon.

