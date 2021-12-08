TUI says Omicron variant hurts winter vacation bookings





Europe’s largest travel agency said on Wednesday it saw a “positive momentum” in bookings, but that it had weakened due to “increased media coverage of the hike [coronavirus] incident rate and the emergence of a new variant of Omicron. “

The company said if “the current sentiment prevails” it would likely only operate about 60% of its capacity before the pandemic, towards the lower end of what it hoped to be. Bookings for this winter were currently at 62% of levels seen in 2018-2019, he added.

“In light of recent trends, capacity will likely shift towards the lower end of our winter capacity plans between 60% and 80%. We expect the current short-term booking behavior to continue, ”TUI said in its annual report..

Covid-19 infections have increased in some of TUI’s most important markets. Germany on Wednesday recorded its highest number of daily deaths from Covid-19 since February, as it struggles to bring a fourth wave of the pandemic under control.

In the UK, pressure is mounting on the government to introduce tighter restrictions in an attempt to limit infections amid rising cases. The seven-day moving average on November 29 was over 45,000, the highest since a peak around October 17. The travel industry had seemed to rebound in recent months, after nearly two years of huge losses until the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was discovered in South Africa in November. Now, several countries, including the United States, have banned flights from southern African countries and introduced stricter conditions for passengers. These measures threaten the recovery of the travel industry. United States had only recently opened the country to vaccinated visitors, after a ban of nearly 20 months. Airlines shares rallied in anticipation of the move earlier this month. AGI ICAGY january flights last week, Cirium said. TUI is not alone.British Airways canceled 2,144 flights between December and the end of March 2022 due to the pandemic, according to a new study from the aeronautical analysis company Cirium. The airline canceled 1146january flightslast week, Cirium said. British Airways told CNN Business that the itinerary the reductions were not a reaction to the Omicron variant in particular, but were part of an 18-month review of all flights. “Like other airlines, due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, we are operating a reduced and aggressive schedule,” the company said in a statement. EasyJet ESYJY also said last month that it saw “some trade slowdown” for the first quarter of next year. Julia Horowitz and Marnie Hunter contributed to this article.

