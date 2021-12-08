Wall Street mixed as Omicron worries about vaccine update in the cloud





Travel stocks increase slightly after Pfizer vaccine update

Big Tech mixed up after rally earlier this week

Indices: Dow down 0.20%, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.30% December 8 (Reuters) – U.S. stock indices struggled to move on Wednesday after a strong start to the week, as investors digested a new COVID-19 vaccine update from Pfizer and BioNTech, while the Fast-spreading Omicron variant kept bigger bets under control. Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech said their cycle of three COVID-19 vaccine injections was able to neutralize the new Omicron variant in a lab test and that they could deliver an improved vaccine in March 2022 if needed. Read more “We’ve had a very good start to the week. So there is kind of a pause in this rally,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register “While we have good news from Pfizer, it requires three jabs … to avoid lockdowns.” Travel stocks rebounded, with the S&P 1500 Airlines Index (.SPCOMAIR) up 3.7%, while Norwegian Cruise Line led the gains among cruise liners. Even though the vaccine update helped calm nerves earlier in the session, very little is still known about the new variant of the coronavirus. Markets were cautious after reports earlier today indicated Britain may implement tougher COVID-19 measures, including advice for working from home, as early as Thursday in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. Read more Six of the 11 major sector indices of the S&P 500 rose. Financial services (.SPSY) and utilities (.SPLRCU) led declines. Technology-oriented growth stocks, up since the start of the week, have been mixed. Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) lost between 0.3% and 1.4%, while that Apple (AAPL.O) and Meta Platforms (FB.O) have increased. Wall Street swung sharply last week as investors feared the spread of the new variant would force countries to impose further restrictions, upsetting a global recovery at a time when central banks around the world consider switching to an environment of pre-pandemic monetary policy. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said governments should urgently reassess their national responses to COVID-19 and speed up their vaccination programs to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. Read more At 11:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 72.73 points, or 0.20%, to 35,646.70, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.34 point, or 0.01%, to 4,686.41, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 47.14 points, or 0.30%, to 15,734.06. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT.O) rose 5.8% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “buy” from “hold”. Stanley Black & Decker (SWK.N) gained 4.3% after Sweden’s Securitas (SECUb.ST) agreed to buy out its electronic security solutions business for $ 3.2 billion. Read more Rising issues outnumbered declines by a 1.67-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.00-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P Index recorded 27 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 27 new highs and 28 new lows. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/futures-rise-after-positive-vaccine-update-pfizer-2021-12-08/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos