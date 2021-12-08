New Tesla Safety Issue: Drivers Can Play Video Games in Moving Cars

Shortly after purchasing a Tesla Model 3 this summer, Vince Patton saw a YouTube sample highlighting a feature that surprised him: three video games that can be played on the large touchscreen mounted in front of the dashboard while driving down the road.

I thought it couldn’t be true, Mr. Patton, a retiree from Lake Oswego, Ore.

But in a parking lot he gave it a try and was able to play a game of solitaire on the moving Model 3. I only did this for about five seconds and then turned it off, he said. I am amazed. To me, it just seems inherently dangerous.

The automaker added the games in a live software update that was sent to most of its cars this summer. They can be played by a driver or by a passenger in full view of the driver, raising new questions about whether Tesla compromises safety as it rushes to add new technology and features to its cars.

It’s a big concern if this plays into the driver’s view, of course, said Jonathan Adkins, executive director of the Governors Highway Safety Association, which coordinates the state’s efforts to promote safe driving.