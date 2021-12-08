The number of people leaving their jobs remained close to a record in October





Americans continued to quit their jobs in large numbers as the job market got warmer this fall, a sign the economy has maintained momentum despite the pandemic. The labor department said on Wednesday that 4.2 million people left their jobs in October, a decrease of about 205,000 from September, but still close to an all-time high. Job vacancies increased from 431,000 to 11 million, driven by a jump of 254,000 in the accommodation and food services sectors. These areas have been hit by the pandemic but have recovered somewhat as cases caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus have shown signs of abating in some places. The number of job vacancies was also close to an all-time high. The data was collected long before the emergence of the Omicron variant. Nonetheless, the level of labor market turnover suggests that job seekers have more power and better prospects than they have had for many years. Most economists expect hiring to remain healthy in the coming months.

The resumption of openings appears to be due to a slowdown in coronavirus cases, said Nick Bunker, director of economic research at Indeed Hiring Lab. While quit levels were down in October, they still remain higher than they have been for some time. Right now we are in a hot job market and the bargaining power is more geared towards job seekers than in the recent past. Hiring has been volatile in restaurants and bars and in the travel industry, increasing and decreasing with the virus. If the Omicron variant turns out to be as disruptive to normal life as Delta, it could undermine those gains. Employers added just 210,000 jobs last month, well below October’s jump of 546,000. But the unemployment rate, which is based on a separate household survey, fell to 4.2% from 4.6%. The large number of open positions and the declining unemployment rate are the reasons why many companies complain that they cannot find enough workers. This has pushed wages up, especially in the lowest paid fields where wages have stagnated for years. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average hourly earnings of unsupervised workers rose 8 cents in November, to $ 31.03, and 4.8 percent higher than a year earlier.

Rising wages, along with soaring prices, have drawn attention to the potential threat of inflation. Policymakers, including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell, still maintain that the price increases primarily reflect pandemic aberrations that will dissipate. But during testimony in Congress last week, Powell signaled that the central bank may shift from stimulating growth to containing prices. While the federal minimum wage is only $ 7.25 an hour, in many metropolitan areas employers say it’s hard to find workers for less than $ 15 an hour. Help wanted brands populate stores and restaurants in many places, and workers have more say in what benefits they receive or how many vacations they can take. It’s not just to quit smoking, it’s to find a better job, said Gregory Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics. He expects employers to create 300,000 to 350,000 jobs per month in 2022. But Omicron will cast a shadow over the economy in the coming months, Daco added. We know the previous waves have been damaging in terms of economic activity, he said. We don’t know for sure yet, but it seems undeniable that Omicron will have a negative impact on economic activity over the winter.

