Here are the 5 worst things to do for your student loans.

Here is what you need to know.

Student loans

Student loan payments for your federal student loans start again on February 1, 2022. It’s been less than two months. Are you ready? (Prepare for the end of student loan relief). Otherwise, the good news is you can get started right now. Before doing so, however, make sure you take the right financial steps to pay off the student loan. Here are the 5 worse things to do for your student loans. Avoid them and you will be in good shape with your student loans.

1. Don’t pay student loans to protest

You might think that student loans are expensive. You may think that student loans are unfair. Or, like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), you may think student loans are ridiculous. With that said, don’t stop paying student loans. If you are going to protest student loans by not paying them, don’t make this mistake. You will accumulate late fees, your student loan balance will increase, and your credit rating could drop significantly if you default. Plus, if you don’t pay your student loan repayments for a longer period of time, you could face default or default.

2. Ignore the end of student loan relief

You might be tempted to ignore the end of student loan relief. You might be thinking that since student loan relief has been extended four times, President Joe Biden will once again extend student loan relief. Anything is possible, but the Biden administration has explicitly stated that there will no longer be an extension of the temporary forbearance of student loans due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This means that the last day of temporary student loan relief will be January 31, 2022. Effective February 1, 2022, your federal student loan payments will resume at your normal interest rate. Don’t ignore this deadline. (No, Biden will no longer extend the student loan relief).

3. Don’t sign up for a student loan repayment plan

If you’re struggling to pay off your student loans, you’re not alone. Many student loan borrowers have struggled financially as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Even with 22 months of temporary student loan forbearance, you may not be financially ready to restart federal student loan payments. You have several options, including postponement or forbearance. However, a better option may be to sign up for an income-based repayment plan. There are four main options: IBR, PAYE, REPAYE and ICR. Contact your student loan manager for more details. With an income-based repayment plan, your monthly student loan payment is based on your discretionary income, family size, and state of residence. (Here’s who qualifies for the student loan waiver right now).

4. Don’t take advantage of student loan cancellation

If you want student loan forgiveness, now is the time. Biden has canceled $ 11.5 billion in student loans since becoming president. (Here’s how to get a student loan discount during the Biden administration). There are many ways to get student loan forgiveness. For example, there is a student loan forgiveness through income-based repayment plans. Student loan borrowers with total and permanent disabilities or who have been misled by their college or university may be eligible for partial or total cancellation of their student loan. There is also the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which cancels student loans for borrowers who make 120 monthly payments and work for a qualified public service or non-profit employer. (How to Apply for a Limited Student Loan Discount). The Biden administration announced major changes to the cancellation of student loans. This includes $ 2 billion in student loans that will be canceled in a matter of weeks. Overall, the US Department of Education has relaxed the rules for qualifying for the student loan waiver so more borrowers can be eligible. (Biden will not cancel student loans until student loan relief ends).

5. Forget to refinance student loans

If you want to save money on your student loans, student loan refinancing may be your best option. With student loan refinancing, you can get a lower interest rate, lower monthly payments, or both. Student loan refinancing rates are at an all time high and start at 1.74%.

This student loan refinance calculator shows you how much you can save when you refinance student loans.

For example, suppose you have $ 100,000 in student loans with an interest rate of 7% and a remaining repayment term of 8 years. If you refinance these student loans with an interest rate of 3% and a repayment term of 10 years, you will save $ 398 per month and $ 15,011 in total. You can refinance private and federal loans, choose a fixed or variable rate, and pay off student loans in 5 to 20 years. It is important to note that refinancing federal loans results in a private loan. So, if you need some federal benefits like income-tested repayment, forbearance, or deferral, you might not want to refinance federal loans.

Don’t get stuck making the wrong financial moves with your student loans. Make sure you understand all of your student loan repayment options. Here are some popular ways to pay off student loans and save money:

