Crypto CEOs in Congress: We Want Regulation, Our Way

We need clear standards and government support to create a new, safer and more competitive financial system, ”said Charles Cascarilla, CEO and co-founder of Paxos Trust Co., which provides financial services to crypto firms. “The benefits of getting this right are huge, but so are the consequences of making a mistake.”

Here are the main takeaways from the audience.

Leaders want regulatory overhaul and new legal definitions with limits

The executives of the six crypto companies have argued that the digital asset trading they facilitate is a beneficial global force the United States should embrace.

They said it not only promised to speed up and lower the costs of financial transactions, but they also tried to convince lawmakers that the underlying blockchain technology is a breakthrough innovation in decentralization that would help individuals take over. Internet control to giants like Google. The concept of “Web 3.0” is a key part of the discourse of the crypto lobby in Washington.

Coinbase, America’s largest crypto exchange, is leading a lobbying effort for a complete rewrite of financial regulations regarding crypto. Several federal agencies oversee aspects of the industry in addition to state-by-state regulation, and Coinbase argues that there should be new policies for digital assets and that a single agency should oversee.

One of the motivations behind the industry’s proposed regulatory rewrite is that Coinbase and other large crypto firms are clashing with the SEC, where the agency’s chairman, Gary Gensler, has attempted to curb the activities of digital assets because it says many products look like securities or investment contracts that fall under its jurisdiction. Gensler says the crypto market today is the Wild West and consumers lack adequate protections.

Coinbase CFO Alesia Haas and other executives have shown a clear preference for a future in which the SEC is not their regulator. Haas said his company believes blockchain tokens are not securities but rather digital property or a means of registering ownership. She said, “It would be beneficial for all of us in the ecosystem to have agreed definitions.

“We believe clarity is needed,” Haas said.

Bitfury Group CEO Brian Brooks, who was a leading banking regulator under the Trump administration, described the SEC’s approach as a barrier to crypto startups.

“What’s going on in the US is you have a new crypto project and you go into the SEC and you describe it in detail and you ask for advice and they say, ‘We can’t tell you. “, and you list it at your own risk,” he said.

The industry perspective dominated hearing testimony as no crypto critics were among the witnesses.

Ideological split means don’t expect a new crypto law anytime soon

The hearing highlighted a partisan divide over how to approach the industry, with Democrats also internally divided over whether cryptocurrencies are good or bad for society. The dissent is a signal that it could take years for Congress to unite around major legislation overhauling the regulation of digital assets.

Several Democrats focused on what they said were potential risks crypto products pose to the financial system, consumers and the environment, including intense price volatility, effects on the dollar, fallout from fraud schemes and the use of cryptography in other financial crimes. Environmental issues have arisen due to the computing power and power consumption required by cryptographic protocols.

“Crypto advocates represent the powers of our society,” said Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.), The industry’s most vocal critic in Congress. “The powers of our society on Wall Street and Washington have spent millions and are trying to make billions or billions of billions in the crypto world.”

But many House Republicans who are set to take over the chamber in 2023 have signaled that they do not want to move quickly with a major overhaul of crypto regulations and do not share the same concerns Democrats have about the risks of it. ‘industry.

“I support what you’re doing,” said Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas). “I’m not sure I want to go as far as you do on [the] the robustness of the degree of oversight you really want. “

Rep. Patrick McHenry (RN.C.), who is set to chair the committee if the GOP reclaims the House, said a priority was to ensure that the “cryptocurrency revolution” happened in the United States rather than abroad.

“This technology is already regulated,” he said. “Regulations can be awkward. They may not be up to date. I pose this question to my policymaker friends here on the Hill: do you know enough about this technology to have a serious debate? “

What you haven’t seen banks push for crypto rules

Bank lobbyists on the sidelines of the hearing took the opportunity to urge lawmakers to apply the same level of regulatory oversight to crypto startups as they do to traditional lenders.

Bank Policy Institute President and CEO Greg Baer, ​​who represents the nation’s largest banks in Washington, said his group welcomed the hearing and their recognition of the need to work more on the rules for digital assets. The American Bankers Association said in a letter to the committee that businesses offering banking-type services should benefit from regulation similar to that of a bank.

“Today, the biggest players in the digital asset space are operating largely outside the existing US regulatory framework, with resulting risk to consumers and financial stability,” Baer said in a statement. “Meanwhile, regulated banks continue to wait for clear rules from regulators regarding their authority to engage in digital asset-related activities, leaving the banking industry largely on the sidelines, even though banks are best placed to to be the most responsible and trustworthy players in this market. “