Elon Musk denounces the Bidens Build Back Better bill and its incentives for electric cars | Elon musk





Elon Musk slammed the new incentives and infrastructure for electric vehicles in a huge spending bill backed by Joe Biden, saying he would scrap the measures and even drop all legislation if he had the power. Musk, the multi-billion dollar founder of the electric car company Tesla, said if he was the head of the federal government I could just handle this whole bill. This is my recommendation. The entrepreneur, speaking at a Wall Street Journal summit Monday, added: Maybe it would be better if the bill didn’t pass because we’ve spent so much money, you know, it’s like the federal budget deficit is insane. The nearly $ 2 billion reconciliation package, called the Build Back Better bill, carries the weight of Bidens’ agenda in many policy areas and has been hailed as the largest, and arguably the first, legislation in the world. the history of the United States to fight the climate crisis. The bill was passed by the House of Representatives last month and Democrats are hoping it can pass through a heavily divided Senate before Christmas. The spending includes significant incentives to get Americans to move away from polluting vehicles and switch to electric instead, including a tax rebate that will provide up to $ 12,500 to anyone who buys a zero-emission car. There is also funding toward the president’s goal of building 500,000 new electric car charging stations across the United States. But Musk, despite operating the world’s largest electric vehicle maker, said the measures were unnecessary. He added: Do we need federal support for gas stations? We don’t. There is therefore no need for this, to support a charging network. I would delete it. Wipe off. Musk, who in October became the first person with a net financial worth of over $ 300 billion, also failed to praise the financing of bills for public transport, seen as an important way to cut emissions. Americans, instead touting the need to build more roads, only underground. In congested cities, we need to do something about extreme traffic, which is a combination of double-decker freeways and tunnels, said Musk, who in addition to running an auto company has also founded a construction company. tunnel called Boring Company. Critics were quick to point out that Musk himself has benefited from billions of dollars in government grants to start up his various businesses, with Tesla drawing large sums from a zero-emission credit system offered in California. Musk’s opposition to the $ 12,500 tax credit may also stem from the fact that it applies to electric cars made in the United States by union labor. Tesla is not unionized. Other non-union automakers, including Toyota, Volkswagen and BMW, have urged lawmakers to drop the discriminatory inducement, with the Mexican government also being raise objections to the stipulation of American manufacture. Elon Musk is unhappy that Tesla does not receive as many subsidies for electric cars as Ford and GM (which have union membership, unlike Tesla), tweeted Tristan Snell, business lawyer and CNN expert. So he complains that no one should be receiving grants. This is all that. Others gave Musk wise advice. If Elon Musk is so concerned about the deficit, maybe he should pay his fair share of taxes, said Robert Reich, who was Labor Secretary in the Bill Clinton administration.

