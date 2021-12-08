Gasoline prices will soon drop below $ 3 a gallon, government forecasts





The US Energy Information Administration noted On Tuesday, the national average for regular gasoline will likely drop to $ 3.01 per gallon in January. For 2022, gas prices are expected to average $ 2.88.

This call is based on the EIA’s projections that global oil production will grow faster than demand over the next year, especially given the emergence of the Omicron variant. It would be a reversal from the past 18 months, when production has been slow to meet growing demand as the world reopens from Covid-19.

The EIA, which is an arm of the Department of Energy, cited the risks of the new variant affecting global energy consumption and expectations of greater supply from OPEC +, US companies. shale oil and other major producers.

The agency also highlighted the impact of the US-led intervention in energy markets, highlighted by the largest release of barrels on record from the US strategic oil reserve.

Brent oil, the main driver of prices at the pump, is expected to average $ 70 per barrel in 2022. This is down from the average of $ 84 in October and $ 81 in November. In November, gasoline prices averaged $ 3.39 nationally, the highest level since September 2014, according to the EIA. But the agency expects that average to drop to $ 3.13 a gallon in December and continue to decline next year. Citing new travel restrictions imposed in the wake of Omicron’s emergence, the EIA has downgraded its oil consumption forecast for the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year. “The potential effects of the spread of this variant are uncertain, which introduces downside risks to forecasts for global oil consumption, particularly for jet fuel,” the EIA said. Oil prices collapsed after Thanksgiving, with investors worried Omicron could derail soaring energy demand. However, the crude has since rebounded amid anecdotal evidence of milder Omicron symptoms. The EIA recognized the great uncertainty surrounding the health crisis. “It’s a very complicated environment for the entire energy industry,” Steve Nalley, EIA interim administrator, said in a statement. “Our forecasts for the prices, consumption and production of oil and other energies could change significantly as we learn more about how the responses to the Omicron variant might affect the demand for oil and the economy in general. “ Citi predicts “drastic drop” in energy prices Citigroup went further on Tuesday, saying the energy boom that stirs the flames of inflation is over, in a message to customers. “We are particularly bearish over the next three years when it comes to energy, whether it’s thermal coal, natural gas or petroleum,” Citi commodities strategists wrote in a new report. , “where we anticipate significant oversupply and persistent price pressures.” Investment Bank Forecast Energy Costs “Drastically” As Oil Face A Potential “Bear Market” Next Year Due To Heavy Supply, Omicron And Other Factors that will lead to volatility. Citi sees US oil prices drop to just $ 59 a barrel on average in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $ 51 in the last quarter of 2023. That’s well below the current price of $ 72 and the recent high of around 85 $. Brent crude, the global benchmark, is expected to drop to $ 62 a barrel by the end of next year and to $ 54 by the end of 2023. That compares to $ 75 today. Citi highlighted the risk that Omicron will weaken energy demand as well as expectations of stronger US oil production and OPEC + to stick to its planned monthly production increases. Still, there is wide disagreement on Wall Street about where energy prices are going from here. Rival JPMorgan Chase takes a radically different view, predicting last week that Brent will average $ 88 next year and “surpass” to $ 125 at some point. JPMorgan sees Brent averaging $ 82 in 2023 and going above $ 150, which translates to a run of $ 5 per gallon of gasoline. “Some analysts believe the commodity outperformance of the past year and a half will continue, leading to another super cycle that will last for some time,” Citi analysts wrote on Tuesday. “We do not agree.” The federal government’s official forecast falls somewhere between the divergent appeals of JPMorgan and Citi.

