Severn Trent Water fined 1.5million for wastewater discharge

Severn Trent Water Limited was fined $ 1.5 million for discharging wastewater from 4 treatment plants in Worcestershire between February and August 2018. The water company was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of 58,365.

The court heard that the company had failed to respond to alarms warning of a blockage, had failed to properly manage sewage sludge, and had failed to adequately handle an equipment failure situation. Resulting in the discharge of sewage into a number of Worcestershire rivers.

Lawsuit on behalf of the Environment Agency, lawyer Mr James Puzey told the court that in February 2018 Severn Trent Water did not respond quickly to alarms from its wastewater treatment facilities in Blackminster, near Evesham. A construction blockade resulted in the illegal dumping of approximately 360,000 liters of sewage into nearby Broadway Creek. It took hours before Severn Trent Water officers showed up to take corrective action.

The court also heard that during the winter of 2017/2018 Severn Trent Water had failed to adequately manage the treatment of sewage sludge at other treatment plants in Worcestershire.

This caused a buildup of sludge in the sewage treatment system. At the company’s wastewater treatment plants in Bromsgrove and Stoke Prior, problems with the wastewater treatment process have led to releases into Sugar Brook and Hen streams in excess of permitted levels of BOD (Biological Demand in Oxygen) in early March 2018.

Severn Trent Water also had problems at its Priest Bridge works near Redditch in July and August 2018, when equipment designed to remove fibrous material from incoming sewage early in the process failed. The company did not adequately manage the situation, which resulted in releases from the site exceeding the limits set for ammoniacal nitrogen over a period of 2 days at the beginning of August 2018. A similar incident had occurred. in 2011.

On sentencing, District Judge Strongman said in relation to the Blackminster incident, the alarms were not raised as they should have been. This resulted in a workload for 4 hours.

Regarding the Bromsgrove and Stoke Prior incident, the judge said bad weather played a role, but more should have been done to deal with the issues through standby capacity.

Regarding the Priest Bridge incident, District Judge Strongman said, “There was a serious problem developing and Severn Trent Water was in no great rush to perform the maintenance.

Severn Trent Waters’ previous convictions were an aggravating feature of this lawsuit.

A fine of 1 million was imposed for the Blackminster offense and 500,000 for the Priest Bridge offense. No separate penalties were imposed for the Bromsgrove and Stoke Prior violations.

Since these incidents, the company has informed the Environment Agency that it has changed its management structure and provided better technical support.

The company has also invested in the work of Bromsgrove to improve the effectiveness of the treatment. Severn Trent Water Ltd also said it plans to rebuild its works at Blackminster and close works at Stoke Prior towards the end of the decade.

David Throup, Environment Officer for the West Midlands region of the Environment Agency, said:

Incidents like this are preventable and totally unacceptable, especially at a time when the need to protect the aquatic environment for wildlife and humans has never been greater and public awareness of environmental issues is so great. high. Water companies understand that their activities can have serious environmental impacts and they know that we will take action when they cause pollution. The Environment Agency holds and will continue to hold water companies to account when their performance falls below acceptable standards. We urge anyone who sees suspected water pollution to report it to us immediately on our incident hotline 0800 80 70 60.

The condemnation follows news that the Environment Agency and Ofwat have both launched new investigations into the wastewater treatment works after new checks led water companies to admit that they could release unauthorized wastewater discharges. Any company caught in the act of failing to comply with its permits could be subject to a series of enforcement measures, which could even lead to prosecution.

Conviction of the Environment Agency case took place in Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on December 7, 2021. The company pleaded guilty to the allegations in an earlier hearing in August 2021.

Notes to Editors

License charges / violations

Severn Trent Water Limited (company number 02366686), February 20, 2018 at Blackminster Wastewater Treatment Works, Blackminster, Worcestershire, did not comply with condition 2.3.2 of environmental permit number S / 16/26290 / R, in that meaning that the sewage was discharged into Broadway Creek in Blackminster, Worcestershire, under conditions other than those set out in Table S3.3 of the Environmental Permit, contrary to Regulation 38 (2) of the Environmental Permitting Regulations 2016 ( England and Wales).

Between March 3, 2018 and March 10, 2018, at Bromsgrove Sewage Treatment Works Aston Road, BromsgroveSevern Trent Water Limited violated a condition of environmental permit S / 07/56027 / R regarding upper level limits set for biological demand in oxygen (BOD) in the final effluent discharged into Sugar Brook contrary to regulation 38 (2) Environmental Permitting Regulations (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.

Between March 5, 2018 and March 10, 2018, at Stoke Prior Sewage Treatment Works, Stoke Prior, BromsgroveSevern Trent Water Limited violated a condition of Environmental Permit S / 07/56078 regarding the upper level limits set for the application biological oxygen (BOD) in the final effluent discharged into Hen Brook contrary to regulation 38 (2) Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.

Between August 6, 2018 and August 9, 2018, at the Priest Bridge Wastewater Treatment Plant, Priest Bridge, Worcestershire, Severn Trent Water Limited violated condition 3.1.1 of environmental permit S / 19/26264 / R on the limits set for ammonia nitrogen, contrary to Regulation 38 (2) of the Environmental Permits (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.