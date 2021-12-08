Roku and Google reach agreement for continuous distribution of YouTube and YouTube TV to Roku devices – TechCrunch





After months of unpleasant contract disputes, Roku announced this morning that it has reached an agreement with Google that will allow it to continue streaming YouTube and YouTube TV on its platform. Roku declined to share details of the terms of the deal, beyond saying it’s a multi-year extension that covers both services. For Roku and Google customers, however, this means they don’t know which side won the battle or what that means for Google’s access to Roku user data. During the feud, Roku drew public attention to the fact that Google allegedly requested high access to customer data, which Roku then described as “outside the domain” of standard industry practices. He said Google wants more user data than Roku is offering its other customers. Roku also said Google threatened to hit back by increasing the hardware specifications required for YouTube TV if that didn’t succeed. This would have meant that low-end Roku players would no longer have access to the service. These are heavy complaints. And in the case of user data sharing agreements, it seems customers should have a right to know where the decision ended up. However, it may be easier to spot which side won when it comes to Roku’s other claims. Roku had said that Google wanted preferential treatment of YouTube content in Roku search results and wanted to override default settings for Roku clients when the YouTube app is open. For example, if a Roku customer opened YouTube and used voice search to request music, Google wanted YouTube Music to play the request, even though the customer had set Pandora as their preferred music app. This should be fairly easy to test when the new agreements come into force. Roku had made public the details of the behind-the-scenes negotiations in a bid to gain the upper hand in the disputes, ultimately warning clients in October that negotiations had collapsed – and clients could lose access to YouTube TV as a result. Google, meanwhile, dismissed Roku’s claims as “baseless” and denied requesting high access to user data or interfering with Roku’s search results. The company also suggested that Roku was attempting to use the allegations (which smacked of an antitrust nature) as a way to renegotiate a separate deal for the main YouTube app. Given that the new deal now covers both services, one has to question whether Roku has been successful on that front. A spokesperson for Roku shared the following statement about the new deal: Roku and Google have agreed to a multi-year extension for YouTube and YouTube TV. This agreement represents a positive development for our joint customers, making YouTube and YouTube TV available to all streamers on the Roku platform. Meanwhile, a Google spokesperson said: We are happy to share that we have reached an agreement with Roku to continue distributing the YouTube and YouTube TV apps to Roku devices. This means that Roku customers will continue to have access to YouTube, and the YouTube TV app will once again be available in the Roku Store for new and existing members. We are happy to have a partnership that benefits our common users. Google also declined to comment on the nature of the data sharing agreements under the new contract, referring only to earlier statements it made when it denied Roku’s claims.

