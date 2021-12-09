Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,077.35, down 85.30 points.) B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO). Materials. Up 11 cents, or 2.3 percent, to $ 4.90 on 9.3 million shares.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,077.35, down 85.30 points.) B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO). Materials. Up 11 cents, or 2.3 percent, to $ 4.90 on 9.3 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down 50 cents, or 0.9%, to $ 54.48 on eight million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 37 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $ 31.33 on 7.5 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 31 cents, or 0.6%, to $ 48.65 on 6.9 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Down a cent, or 0.1%, to $ 6.72 on 6.2 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up to five cents, or 1.3 percent, to $ 4 on 5.7 million shares. Companies in the news: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Down 14 cents to $ 16.09. According to Cenovus Energy Inc., Ottawa’s upcoming release of details of its proposed carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) tax credit should be followed by “significant government support” to that the industry can widely adopt the technology. The Calgary oil producer has been involved in ongoing discussions with Ottawa over the tax credit, which was announced in this year’s federal budget. Rhona DelFrari, the company’s director of sustainability, said talks were going well on Wednesday. CCUS is a technology that captures greenhouse gas emissions from industrial sources and stores them deep in the ground to prevent them from being released into the atmosphere. Proponents say it will be necessary to significantly expand CCUS in the oil and gas industry if Canada is to have any chance of meeting its climate goals. However, some environmentalists criticize the technology, which does nothing to curb the overall production of fossil fuel products. Nuvei Corp. (TSX: NVEI). Down $ 49.61 or 40.4% to $ 73.12. The shares of Nuvei Corp. dived after a critical report on the company by short seller Spruce Point Capital Management. Spruce Point has raised concerns about Nuvei’s chief executive, Philip Fayer, as well as the company’s record growth and acquisition strategy. He suggested that the shares of the payment processor were at 40-60% long-term downside risk. Spruce Point said it has a short position in Nuvei and owns derivative securities that could benefit from the drop in its share price. Nuvei did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Montreal-based company closed the Toronto Stock Exchange’s largest technology initial public offering last year. Dollarama inc. (TSX: DOL). Down 21 cents to $ 57.30. Dollarama Inc. says it is well stocked for the busy holiday shopping season despite lingering supply chain problems, inflationary pressures and a tight labor market across Canada. The retailer beat estimates with its third-quarter profit on Wednesday, posting a profit of $ 183.4 million, up from $ 161.9 million in the same quarter last year. Profit was 61 cents per diluted share, up from 52 cents per diluted share a year earlier. CEO Neil Rossy said the retailer’s financial performance in the quarter ended Oct. 31 represented a “return to a more normalized situation.” The reduction in restrictions has resulted in a change in shopping habits, he said. Customers shopped more often but bought less at a time, reversing the pandemic trend of shoppers to stock up but to make fewer trips to the store. Dollarama said the average transaction size fell 2.8 percent, but the number of transactions increased 3.7 percent. Sales for the quarter totaled $ 1.12 billion, compared to $ 1.06 billion in the same quarter last year. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Down $ 1.01 or 1.1% to $ 91.19. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. said shareholders have agreed to purchase the US Kansas City Southern Railroad. CP says its shareholders voted 99.9 percent in favor of issuing up to 278 million common shares to KCS shareholders, a key milestone in the deal. Calgary Railroad shareholders also approved en masse to change its name to Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd., although the new nickname must be approved by regulators in the United States. CP agreed in September to buy KCS in a deal valued at US $ 31 billion, including the assumption of US $ 3.8 billion in debt, following a bitter battle with the Canadian National Railway Co., which was also seeking to acquire the American railway operator. The US regulator has approved the use of a voting trust for the transaction that allows KCS shareholders to receive payment after shareholders of both companies approve the deal but before it receives final approval . A special meeting of KCS shareholders to vote on the merger is scheduled for Friday, and CP says it expects the deal to be reached on December 14. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 8, 2021. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.moosejawtoday.com/national-business/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-4845119 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos