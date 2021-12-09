Today’s business and stock market news: live updates





WASHINGTON Lawmakers on both sides spoke out Wednesday at a hearing with Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, expressing deep skepticism and anger at the company for not doing enough to protect young users.

In a hearing held by a Senate subcommittee on consumer protection, lawmakers questioned Mr. Mosseri about internal research leaked by a whistleblower that showed Instagram had a toxic effect on some teens. They urged him to commit to sharing data with researchers on algorithmic ranking systems and supporting legislation to strengthen the protection of children’s privacy and safety online.

Even Instagram’s announcements this week about new child safety tools were too few and too late, they said.

Facebook’s own researchers have warned management, including yourself, Mr Mosseri, for years, said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut and chair of the subcommittee. Parents are asking what Congress is doing to protect our children and the resounding bipartisan message from this committee is that the legislation is coming. We cannot rely on self-checking.

The audience is part of a growing effort in Washington to harness the power of Silicon Valley’s biggest corporations. Antitrust regulators seek to dismantle Google and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and lawmakers have introduced dozens of data privacy, speech and competition bills.

Calls for legislative changes have intensified in recent weeks, after a Facebook whistleblower disclosed internal research that Instagram led one in three teens to feel worse about their body image and up to 16 years of age. % of some adolescents in Great Britain having thoughts of suicide. The documents obtained by whistleblower Frances Haugen often contradicted public statements by Meta officials, who have long played down or refuted criticisms that Instagram harms the mental and emotional well-being of young users. You better be telling the truth, Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, told Mr. Mosseri. You are under oath. Mr Mosseri, 38, was appearing before Congress for the first time. He’s a longtime Facebook executive and is considered a close lieutenant to the company’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg. He joined the company in 2008 as a designer and gradually rose through the ranks to lead the news feed, a central part of the Facebook app. In October 2018, he was appointed head of Instagram, a few weeks after the sudden resignation of the app’s founders, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. He told lawmakers Instagram often has a positive role in the lives of teens, such as helping them make connections during tough times. He has tried to draw attention to his rivals, noting that more and more teenagers are using TikTok and YouTube. He also acknowledged the skepticism of members of Congress towards Meta. I recognize that many in this room have deep reservations about our business, said Mr. Mosseri. But I want to assure you that we have the same goal. We all want teens to be safe online. On Tuesday, Instagram announced new safety features for children. Mr Mosseri mentioned these changes during the hearing, which include tools like a pause feature that aims to help limit time spent online. (TikTok has a similar feature that appears when users spend too much time on the app.) But Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, the prominent Republican member of the subcommittee, said even the company’s core promises of privacy and security failed users. This week, her team created an account for a fictional 15-year-old teenager and were surprised to discover that the profile was automatically set to a public exhibit. Instagram says teen accounts are automatically set to private mode by default. Mr Mosseri acknowledged the error and said Ms Blackburns’ office revealed a flaw in Instagram controls that makes teenage accounts created on a web browser, not a mobile app, public. We will correct that, Mr Mosseri said. Mr Blumenthals’ office has received hundreds of calls and emails from parents about their negative experiences with Instagram, he said. One parent shared how her daughters’ interest in fitness on Instagram led the app to recommend accounts on extreme diets, eating disorders and self-harm. Mr Blumenthal focused on the algorithms, which he called 800-pound gorillas in black boxes, that push such recommendations. Lawmakers, including Mr Blumenthal and Ms Blackburn, have proposed tougher data privacy rules to protect children and tighter enforcement of age restrictions. They also called on young users to be able to delete information online. Lawmakers have already implemented similar legislation, with little success. Although lawmakers often display bipartisan unity in hearings, dozens of data privacy bills have been hampered by intense industry lobbying and partisan disagreements over the stringency of the laws. Senator John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, introduced a bill that would require companies to disclose more about their algorithmic ranking system. He asked if Instagram would allow users to rank their content chronologically, instead of making opaque decisions based purely on engagement. Mr Mosseri said the company is working on the feature, which could be available next year. Although Mr Mosseri reiterated his support for the regulation, he objected when asked about specific proposals. He said he had not read a bill introduced by Mr Blumenthal and other lawmakers who could hold Meta accountable for hosting harmful content. He would not commit to completely abandoning the idea of ​​creating a version of the Instagram app for users under the age of 13. And he did not directly answer questions about whether victims should be able to sue Meta for hosting sex trafficking content. Children’s groups said Mr Mosseri had not given more assurances Instagram would prioritize children’s safety. Today’s audience was about the same: breakouts, empty promises, and too small, too late gestures aimed at stopping Congress action instead of meaningfully attacking the business model and choices of. harmful Instagram designs, said Josh Golin, executive director of Fair play. Subcommittee leaders said they would hold additional hearings, which could include more Meta executives. Mr Blumenthal said Mr Mosseris’ vague commitment to directional support on the laws does not cut him off. This industry has declared itself in favor of government regulation, but it has opposed specific measures with armies of lawyers and lobbyists and tons of money, Mr Blumenthal said.

